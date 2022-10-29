Meghan Markle realises that her and Prince Harry’s positions will ‘open doors’ for Archie and Lilibet

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) knows that her and Prince Harry (opens in new tab)'s two children, Archie and Lilibet, will be successful thanks to their titles, but she admits a good career will take 'talent and a lot of grit' - especially if they want to make it in the entertainment business.

Meghan Markle has recognised that her two young children, Archie and Lilibet, are in good stead to be successful thanks to her and Prince Harry's positions in public life

The mum-of-two revealed in an interview that she will support whatever career choices her kids make, even if they want to foray into the world of entertainment

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince Harry confirms huge sums that will go to charity from Spare memoir profit (opens in new tab)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are still incredibly young, but whether because of the little public information shared about the pair or simply the unconventional career paths taken by their parents, royal fans are already speculating as to whether Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, will join their parents' in the spotlight.

Stepping away from the royal limelight, Harry and Meghan have forged their own path in the entertainment business; from Prince Harry's memoir (opens in new tab)and the pair's Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab), to Meghan's long-standing career as an actress. The royal couple have been dominating entertainment news since their move across the Atlantic, but what does Meghan think about her children following in her footsteps?

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the latest of a series of tell-all interviews, the former actress was asked what her response would be if one of her children told her they wanted a career in the entertainment industry.

Meghan responded by saying she would love it if they expressed an interest in the arts, predicting that she would simply reply with 'Great!" if one of her children did tell her they wanted to go into entertainment.

She told Variety, "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path.

"If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit."

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She added, "We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are."

And it is not just the children who may venture into Hollywood, but Harry and Meghan themselves may have a go at a big blockbuster. The royal couple's company, Archewell Productions, has a creative partnership with Netflix and, depending on how their docuseries goes, Meghan has expressed her desire to bring a rom-com to the screen.

She told Variety, "For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much."

Related articles: