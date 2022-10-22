Kate Middleton has become ‘increasingly irritated’ with Camilla, Queen Consort, as her attitude has reportedly changed for the worse, claims royal insider
There is a new royal rift in The Firm
According to a royal source, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Camilla Queen Consort are engaged in secret power struggle, with the Princess of Wales believing that Camilla does not take her royal duties seriously.
- Sources close to the family have also claimed that, in Kate's eyes, Camilla's attitude has changed for the worse
Kate Middleton has allegedly grown irritated with Queen Consort Camilla, with royal inside sources alleging that the pair have been 'engaged in a secret power struggle' since the death of Queen Elizabeth (opens in new tab).
According to a report by Radar Online, Kate continues to become increasingly irritated with Camilla, who she believes does not take her royal duties seriously enough.
A source told Radar Online, "Kate is becoming increasingly irritated with her. She thinks Camilla doesn't take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn't deserve the role. Things have been very awkward.”
According to the source, the two royals have not been able to see eye to eye on numerous engagements and even had a heated argument at Buckingham Palace in which Kate detailed exactly how she felt about Camilla to her face.
"Ever since the Queen died, Camilla has been throwing her weight around showing everyone who's boss," said the source, stating that this was the root cause for the family's latest rift.
A second insider backed up the claims while also giving further insight into the relationship between the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales.
They said, "Yes, Camilla has been anointed and appointed by Charles and was blessed by Her Majesty prior to her passing. However, this doesn't mean Kate has to like or respect her, especially given Camilla's history."
The 'history' the source refers to above is likely that of the relationship that King Charles and Camilla had whilst the then Prince was still married to Kate's mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
"She [Camilla] has this superior attitude where everyone has to bow down to her," the insider added.
Further sources close to the family have claimed that Kate believes Camilla's attitude has changed for the worse since the death of Queen Elizabeth, saying that this is something that the new Princess of Wales is not pleased with.
They explained, "Kate has gone above and beyond the call of duty to adhere to all of the values required of working royals, but Camilla ultimately latched onto Charles' coattails."
