The Queen’s death certificate confirms Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death

The Queen's death certificate confirms Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's exact cause of death , as the document's contents are revealed.

The 96-year-old monarch was said to have died ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral, and now her death certificate has confirmed her official cause of death.

Ten days on from the state funeral, Her Majesty the Queen’s cause of death has been revealed to the public with the palace's doctor recording that she died from ‘old-age’ with no other health factors listed.

Following the Queen’s state funeral (opens in new tab)on the 19th of September, Her Majesty’s death (opens in new tab) certificate has been released by The National Records of Scotland, revealing that she died of ‘old age.’

The 96-year-old monarch’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace on the 8th of September with a statement that read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The announcement followed reports that the Queen had been put under ‘medical supervision’, with members of the family - including Prince William and Harry, traveling from London to Scotland to see her.

Now, the Queen’s official cause of death has been ruled as ‘old-age’ with no other contributing health factors. The document was signed by the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne, who spent her final day by her side (opens in new tab), with the palace’s doctor Douglas James Allan Glass having registered the monarch’s time of death at 15.10 BST.

The release of her Majesty’s death certificate comes just days after the family released the first image of her ledger stone (opens in new tab), marking her final resting place at St George’s Chapel.

The Queen was buried alongside her parents King George VI and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and her beloved husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 (opens in new tab)on April 9th 2021. The Duke's official cause of death (opens in new tab) was also 'old age'.

The black-marble stone was shown with their names engraved with brass and surrounded by symbolic floral wreaths, laid by the royal family. Among the many wreaths was the floral arrangement that was placed atop the Queen’s coffin for the funeral procession.