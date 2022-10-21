Why Kate Middleton and Prince William have put royal engagements on hold

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are understood to have taken two weeks off work for this reason.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are believed to have taken a fortnight off from royal engagements so they can spend the half-term holidays with their children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been absent from the royal scene for the past week.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince Harry loves this US fast food so much staff even 'know our order', Meghan Markle reveals (opens in new tab) .

Kate Middleton and Prince William are thought to have taken two weeks off work to spend time with their families.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to have spent the half-term break this week with their three children, Prince Georg (opens in new tab)e, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, as youngsters across the country get a week off school.

The time-off falls nicely as the couple have recently moved home to Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab) in Windsor so their children can start their new school at Lambrook (opens in new tab) and they recently mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab).

It was revealed on Thursday that Prince William will return to work on November 1st when he will attend the 10th annual Tusk conservation Awards in London and it's likely that Kate will be off work until then too.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The release from Kensington Palace reads, "The Prince of Wales will celebrate the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards to be held next month at Hampton Court Palace.

"His Royal Highness will also join a symposium the next morning bringing together this year’s award winners, alumni from previous awards and conservation experts."

Kate's last known royal engagement was sending a letter of support to the England Rugby team, for which she is patron of.

It read, "To the England Rugby League teams, I wanted to wish you the very best of luck with your respective World Cup tournaments. I was so honoured to become Patron of the RFL earlier this year, not least because I know what an important moment this is for Rugby League. The ability to take part in any World Cup tournament is incredible, but to be able to do so on your home turf, hosting teams from around the world and showcasing everything that this fantastic sport has to offer is truly special...

She concluded, "Good luck! I know you will do us all very proud and I can't wait to see you all in action."