Kate Middleton admits she left her teddy bear at home in hilariously sweet meeting with tiny royal fans

The Princess of Wales visited school children to introduce them to Layla's story as part of her Shaping Us campaign.

Kate Middleton admitted that she had left her teddy bear at home during a hilariously sweet meeting with tiny royal fans.

The Princess of Wales, who lives at Adelaide Cottage near Windsor with husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, has launched her Shaping Us initiative and met with school children to introduce them to Layla's story.

During her visit to St John's CE Primary school, the young royal fans introduced Kate to their teddy bears which promoted the Princess to confess that she's left her own teddy at home.

But the royal, who is said to be raising her children the 'Carole Middleton' way, did surprise them with a film she brought for them to all watch together and her sweet interactions with the youngsters has warmed the hearts of fans.

A clip shared to Instagram of the adorable visit shows Kate sweetly interact with the children.

"Thank you very much for having me at your school. And who are these teddies you've brought with you?" she asked.

One excited little girl shouted, "Barnaby Bear!"

Kate, who recently shared her morning parenting hack, confessed, "I should have brought my teddy bear with me, shouldn't I? So I didn't bring my teddy but I did bring something else with me."

One child asked, "What did you bring?" and Kate replied, "I brought a film to watch with you guys."

Kate isn't the only grown up member of the royal family to still have a teddy bear - King Charles reportedly carries his teddy bear everywhere with him.

And fans can't get enough of seeing Kate interact so 'naturally' around the children.

One fan put, "People like HRH Shape Us. Wanting to be more attentive, kind and present to all. Really Inspiring. Wishing Princess Catherine lots of fun and success."

Another royal supporter gushed, "The Princess of Wales glowing in and out. Princess Catherine is that wonderful ball of energy I wish we all could be in touch with and feel confident in ourselves about. She is glamorous, caring, clever, powerful, graceful."

A third praised her by writing, "Oh I just love this! Our Princess of Wales has such a beautiful, gentle and graceful way of interacting with everyone, and I especially love how naturally talented she is with children. Such an amazing role model."

Kate's special new project comes as she is heavily involved in the early years development.