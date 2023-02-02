Kate Middleton admits she left her teddy bear at home in hilariously sweet meeting with tiny royal fans
Kate Middleton forgot to take her teddy bear to a very important meeting!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton admitted that she left her teddy bear at home during an hilariously sweet meeting with school children.
- Kate Middleton said that she should've brought her teddy bear as tiny royal fans introduced her to their soft toys.
- The Princess of Wales visited school children to introduce them to Layla's story as part of her Shaping Us campaign.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton's 'graceful' response to being asked for selfie delighted fans (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton admitted that she had left her teddy bear at home during a hilariously sweet meeting with tiny royal fans.
The Princess of Wales, who lives at Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab) near Windsor with husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, has launched her Shaping Us initiative and met with school children to introduce them to Layla's story.
During her visit to St John's CE Primary school, the young royal fans introduced Kate to their teddy bears which promoted the Princess to confess that she's left her own teddy at home.
But the royal, who is said to be raising her children the 'Carole Middleton' way (opens in new tab), did surprise them with a film she brought for them to all watch together and her sweet interactions with the youngsters has warmed the hearts of fans.
A clip shared to Instagram of the adorable visit shows Kate sweetly interact with the children.
"Thank you very much for having me at your school. And who are these teddies you've brought with you?" she asked.
One excited little girl shouted, "Barnaby Bear!"
Kate, who recently shared her morning parenting hack, confessed, "I should have brought my teddy bear with me, shouldn't I? So I didn't bring my teddy but I did bring something else with me."
One child asked, "What did you bring?" and Kate replied, "I brought a film to watch with you guys."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Kate isn't the only grown up member of the royal family to still have a teddy bear - King Charles reportedly carries his teddy bear everywhere with him (opens in new tab).
And fans can't get enough of seeing Kate interact so 'naturally' around the children.
One fan put, "People like HRH Shape Us. Wanting to be more attentive, kind and present to all. Really Inspiring. Wishing Princess Catherine lots of fun and success."
Another royal supporter gushed, "The Princess of Wales glowing in and out. Princess Catherine is that wonderful ball of energy I wish we all could be in touch with and feel confident in ourselves about. She is glamorous, caring, clever, powerful, graceful."
A third praised her by writing, "Oh I just love this! Our Princess of Wales has such a beautiful, gentle and graceful way of interacting with everyone, and I especially love how naturally talented she is with children. Such an amazing role model."
Kate's special new project (opens in new tab) comes as she is heavily involved in the early years development.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Will Netflix stop password sharing? BIG rule change coming in spring 2023
New rules are coming into force that will affect whether you can share Netflix accounts. Here's what you need to know
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Lockwood & Co. ending explained: Everything that happened in the finale of the Netflix detective thriller
Lockwood & Co. ending explained: Everything that went down in the season finale, and what we know of a possible season 2.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Kate Middleton isn’t getting her hopes up over this gift from Prince William on Valentine’s Day
The Princess of Wales has been honest when it comes to what her husband is unlikely to gift her on February 14th.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who are Kate Middleton’s friends? Meet the Princess of Wales’ inner circle
From family friends to school mates, Kate has a loyal group to rely on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘open’ and ‘dominant’ body language shows she is ‘super confident’ and self-assured, claims body language expert
Kate’s ‘superhero’ red outfit also played into her bold look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Thrifty Kate Middleton re-wears favourite £18 earrings for special outing with Prince William
The Princess of Wales wears her favourite £18 Orelia Huggie Hoop earrings for volunteering mission.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton nearly did not become the Duchess of Cambridge with the title reserved for another popular royal
The Earl of Wessex had an unusual inspiration for his and his wife's titles
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape
The Princess of Wales has an unusual way of burning calories while keeping her kids entertained
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Prince William and Kate are raising their kids 'Carole Middleton's way'
The Prince of Wales is said to be raising his kids differently to how he was brought up, royal expert claims
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton has ‘dismissed’ controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir as she has ‘far more important things on her mind,’ says royal source
Kate has been busy working on a groundbreaking campaign
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published