Kate Middleton isn’t getting her hopes up over this gift from Prince William on Valentine’s Day
The Princess of Wales has been honest when it comes to what her husband is unlikely to gift her on February 14th.
Kate Middleton has revealed she's not getting her hopes up over receiving this gift from Prince William on Valentine's Day.
- Kate Middleton has revealed she's not expecting to get a bunch of red roses from husband Prince William on Valentine's Day.
- The Princess of Wales told market traders during her visit to Leeds.
Valentine's Day is supposed to be one of the most romantic day's of the year but while some couples will be celebrating with Valentine's Day hampers, or buying gifts for her or making cakes for couples, some might just send a romantic message to their loved one or some flowers - picked according to their star-sign.
But Kate Middleton has revealed the one gift she's not getting her hopes up on receiving from her husband Prince William this year, and it's a bunch of red roses.
The Princess was visiting Leeds' Kirkgate Market when she made the confession after a flower stall holder suggested her husband be buying her a bunch.
Florist Neil Ashcroft said, "No doubt William will be buying you some red roses."
To which Kate replied, "I don’t think he will do.”
The florist even revealed he offered the Princess a discount in the hope he would make a sale, "I offered her a discount. I said I would give her a card and knock off the VAT,” he added, but nothing.
But it's not that Prince William isn't romantic at all, as previously Kate Middleton's favourite jewellery brand hinted on what the Prince might be buying Kate (opens in new tab) for Valentine's Day. And in 2020 he was reportedly planning something special (opens in new tab).
And Kate's latest confession comes after it was reported that Prince William surprised her last year with "a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day (opens in new tab),” the source alleged, before going on to add, “He hand wrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”
So perhaps he's thinking of another surprise this year that Kate won't be expecting to receive.
The couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last year, met at St Andrew's University, which is where their love story (opens in new tab) started before getting married at Westminster Abbey (opens in new tab) in London.
The couple have three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, aged four.
