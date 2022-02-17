We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William’s Valentine’s Day “surprise” for Kate Middleton reportedly involved the “most romantic” gesture as it’s said they prefer “simple” date nights at home.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to have gone all out when it came to Valentine’s Day gifts for his wife of nearly 11 years.

A source has claimed Prince William gave Kate Middleton a huge number of beautiful “roses” as well as a handwritten card with a very meaningful message.

Valentine’s Day might not be everyone’s favourite day of the year, but it seems that Prince William had the perfect “surprise” in store for Kate Middleton. William and Kate’s love story began during their time at the University of St Andrews and in 2021 the popular couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary. Even after all these years together a source has suggested that Kate and William “still fancy each other” as much as they always did.

Although it was thought Kate’s favourite jewellery brand could’ve hinted at what her husband might buy her for Valentine’s Day, he’s said to have gone above and beyond this year. As reported by Us Weekly, a source suggested that the Duke of Cambridge gifted his wife with the floral bouquet of rom-com dreams.

But the “surprise” didn’t stop there as the future king reportedly also opened up on how much she means to him with a sweet message.

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” the source alleged, before going on to add, “He hand wrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

The couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also said to have got involved in making Valentine’s Day special. According to the publication, the Cambridge kids gave both Kate and William “handmade Valentine’s Day cards” that they made at school.

Though whilst Prince William’s Valentine’s Day surprise for Kate was certainly special, the insider has revealed that the Cambridges now prefer a less “extravagant” style of date night.

They continued, “William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill. They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

This sounds like a lovely way to spend a quiet evening together and with their 11th wedding anniversary coming up, it could be that a date night at home is how they choose to mark the occasion. Especially since it comes during what is a very busy year for The Firm, with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place in June.

Ahead of this momentous occasion, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to undertake a Caribbean tour in March. It’s thought they won’t be taking their children with them, though they will be back reunited as a family for the Cambridge’s anniversary on April 29th.