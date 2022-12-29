Prince William’s stunning £100 Christmas gift to Kate Middleton revealed
The earrings sold out as soon as Kate was spotted wearing them
Prince William (opens in new tab)may be infamous for being a bad gift giver but, this year at least, he hit the ball out of the park with a pair of stunning earrings for his wife, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab).
- Prince William reportedly bought Kate Middleton a pair of £100 earrings from her favourite brand for Christmas this year.
- Kate wasn't the only fan of the gift and the earrings sold out just minutes after Kate was spotted in them.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William set for busy 2023 as The Firm is 'stretched ever thinner' (opens in new tab)
While Prince Louis may have been the centre of attention as, for the first time, he joined the royal family for their annual Christmas Day walkabout (opens in new tab) at Sandringham, but Kate Middleton's impeccable style was still a hit.
Stepping out in a long, green coat and matching brimmed hat (opens in new tab), many royal fans were quick to point out the stunning earrings that Kate chose to accessorise with. The gold-plated chandelier style earrings were worn by the Princess after she reportedly received them as a gift from her husband, Prince William, that morning.
According to The Sun, William gave Kate the earrings for Christmas, and they're from one of her favourite high street brands.
The 'Dina Earrings' in Ocean Blue are from Parisian brand Sezane and cost a reasonable £100. The stunning jewellery is made from gold plated recycled brass and natural stones that make each pair of earrings unique.
Royal fans were quick to snap up their own pair of the earrings and they sold out within minutes of Kate wearing them on Christmas day. You can sign up to be notified when they're back in stock so you can get your hands on your own pair of Dina Earrings (opens in new tab) ASAP.
Royal fans were impressed with the gift, with one Twitter user saying, “They are gorgeous earrings, she is bound to love them. I wish my husband was as thoughtful as William!”
Another fan wrote, "Love that Prince William knows his wife's taste in earrings - a perfect Christmas gift for the Princess of Wales!" They then added, "They looked gorgeous on her!"
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
