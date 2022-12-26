Kate Middleton shares a never-before-seen picture of the young Queen at Christmas

During the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas show, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) shared a sweet, never-before-seen photo of the late Queen when she was younger.

Christmas Eve's ITV programme, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, gave royal fans a whole host of royal content as the family attended the annual event at Westminster Abbey.

During the show, Kate Middleton revealed a never-before-seen photo of the late Queen Elizabeth, showing the young monarch partaking in a Christmas performance.

Kate Middleton has revealed a never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth as the Royal family marks their first Christmas without the monarch.

The photo was shared as part of Christmas Eve's ITV programme Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, as Kate sat with three members of the public who she said had gone "above and beyond" to help their local communities this past year.

The three lucky individuals included midwife Carys Hammond, 39, volunteer Akbar Khan, 50, and Ex-Veteran Lionel Digby, 87. The trio, along with Kate, all shared festive photos and explained the special meanings behind them.

The photo that Kate shared with the group was a previously unseen photo of the Queen and showed her taking part in a Christmas performance.

(Image credit: ITV)

Talking about the picture, Kate said said, "It really resonated with me seeing her majesty here doing the production on Christmas Day during the second World War, which I thought was really special.

"I can remember doing this sort of thing as a little girl too. When I saw this photograph, it's wonderful now, I see my children's love for doing this sort of thing, putting on little shows for us."

Carys Hammond replied, "She [The Queen] looks really happy doesn't she?"

Going on to talk about her children's Christmas performances, Kate shared that she is often roped in and leads her three children, Prince George (opens in new tab), nine, Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab), seven, and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), four, as they all dance around the table together.

(Image credit: ITV)

Saturday night's festive programme was dedicated to the Queen and, in Kate's own words, to “all those who are sadly no longer with us".

Throughout the broadcasted service, several tributes to the Queen were made, including a touching clip featuring the late monarch, a reading by Prince William, and a pianist who played as a slide show of the Queen was shown.

