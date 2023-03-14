Kate Middleton moves away from her usual style with 'impeccable' floral suit at Commonwealth Day Service - and there's even a nod to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton looks 'impeccable' as she moves away from her usual style to wear a floral suit to her first Commonwealth Day Service as the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton swapped her usual style for a fresh spring look when she stepped out in a floral suit.

The Princess of Wales attended the service alongside members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton ditched her usual floral dress and block colour style outfits in favour of an 'impeccable' floral suit for her first Commonwealth Day Service as Princess of Wales.

The Princess was joined by her husband the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family, including King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, alongside the newly titled Prince Edward (opens in new tab), Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The service, held at Westminster Abbey, saw the Royal Family reunited, and Kate chose to wear a floral motif two-piece suit by Erdem. The Pre-Fall 2023 jacket has a V-shaped neckline, long sleeves and pretty peplum detailing. The matching navy skirt featured a gorgeous floaty hemline and she wore a pair of navy stilettos.

And fans are in love with her rare floral suit look, which she accessorised with a wide brimmed hat, Princess Diana's sapphire earrings and Queen Alexandra's Three Feathers brooch. She carried a pair of suede gloves in navy.

One fan tweeted, "She looks impeccable! I love it and I love the inside of that skirt so beautiful!!!"

Another fan put, "Such a beautiful outfit today."

And a third supporter added, "I agree...fitting and memorable, it's a striking look."

But some fans have claimed the outfit makes her look "older". Last year Kate wore a royal blue coat dress.

One wrote, "I feel like this outfit ages her. I think her normal coat dress silhouette keeps the youth factor but stays royally classy."

Another fan replied, "I see your point but I feel it is fitting given the type of event on the royal rota."

While another fan was less keen on the print, and joked, "She is quite literally wearing a duvet cover. Lol"

The Royal Family shared, "The Prince and Princess of Wales joined a 2,000-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the remarkable organisation which is the Commonwealth.



"The 56 countries which make up the Commonwealth work together on the most pressing issues of our time, from climate change to youth opportunity, education to global health."

Kate is use to wearing statement bold coloured outfits that are in the traditional suit jacket style, but for this latest engagement, Kate mixed up her style and did not disappoint.