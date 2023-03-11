Kate Middleton was overheard talking about star signs reminding us just how relatable she is

Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) popularity has long been explained by experts as a product of her refreshing relatability and, proving the fact, royal fans were delighted when she was overheard talking about her star sign.

During a visit to a Slough care home, Kate Middleton was overheard talking about her star sign with 109-year-old resident Nora.

The conversation is just one of many that have consistently shown Kate's remarkable relatability, a factor that many cite as her popularity's driving force.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about women in the world, stirring up conversation about everything from her fashion choices to her parenting techniques to her incredible charity work. But despite this worldwide fame and her future role as Queen, Kate continues to prove just how relatable she is.

From being spotted shopping in Sainsbury's to pressing the cast of Game of Thrones for spoilers, Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate have long shown that the differences between their royal lives and the public's 'normal' lives are not really that different. As they continue to rip up the royal rulebook and break protocol on engagements, their popularity only grows.

Their promotion to Prince and Princess of Wales has done nothing to change the approach of the royal couple and they continue to prove their relatability.

During a visit to Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough last month, Kate was overheard talking with 109-year-old resident Nora, bonding over their shared love of kidneys and Brussel sprouts.

The pair also spoke about their star signs after Kate spotted the date on Nora's birthday card that she received from Queen Elizabeth to mark her 100th birthday celebration.

"It's your birthday on January 7? It's two days before mine!," Princess Kate reportedly told Nora. "A fellow Capricorn."

(Image credit: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The down to earth approach that Kate adopts during royal engagements has long worked to boost her popularity. A source previously explained to Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl, “Kate is unflappable. Her mantra is very like the Queen’s keep-calm-and-carry-on approach in life, and she has the added benefit of making the Royal Family seem almost normal and in touch."

Biographer Claudia Joseph added, “She’s very much the girl next door, from how she dresses to how she behaves and interacts with people on engagements. She is likeable and relatable, and that has made her very popular.”

