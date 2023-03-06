Prince Louis' hilarious after school request for Kate Middleton sums him up perfectly
The Wales youngster is very vocal on what he needs after the school day has ended.
Prince Louis has this hilarious playful request for mum Kate Middleton every time he comes home from school - and it sums him up perfectly.
- Prince Louis tells his mum Kate "I need to get my energy out" each time he returns home from school and its hilarious.
- The Wales youngster asks to go outside and play after spending the day in class at Lambrook School.
Prince Louis is known to have a specific request for mum Kate Middleton as soon as he gets home from school - it's hilarious and sums him up perfectly.
The Wales youngster, who turns five this year, attends Lambrook school (opens in new tab) with his brother Prince George, nine, and sister Princess Charlotte, seven.
And after a busy day in the classroom, according to mum Kate, Prince George asks her if he can play outside.
Kate revealed his request during a royal visit to Wales earlier this week in which she told those she met at the therapy garden of a rehabilitation centre, "Louis comes home and says: ‘I need to get my energy out," she said.
Kate has previously revealed her children are fans of the outdoors and earlier this year she revealed her own morning parenting hack (opens in new tab).
The Wales' also revealed their children's hobbies, with Princess Charlotte fond of gymnastics - something which Kate admits she too has to 'keep practising (opens in new tab)'.
While Prince George is a keen rugby player.
Cheeky Prince Louis (opens in new tab) has previously displayed his high energy during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee where he struggled to sit still during the entertainment.
And Kate also revealed Prince George's 'rough' new hobby (opens in new tab) - that they are trying to teach George how to play rugby now he's learning to tackle rather than the non-contact form of the sport.
"They are trying to teach him the rules,” Kate said.
“They move them around for their confidence. Because he is tall, he has the physique. But then there is Louis coming. Charlotte also does rugby.”
Kate was recently spotted at Prince George's school rugby match (opens in new tab) chatting to parents on the sidelines with their pet dog.
And his love of the sport could be set to divide then household (opens in new tab) as Kate is Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union while Prince William is supporting Wales in light of his own patronage, Welsh Rugby Union.
