Kate Middleton and Prince William rumoured to be planning for a fourth child

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab)'s friends have let slip that the pair are planning for a fourth child.

Royal fans will be delighted with the news that Kate Middleton and Prince William may soon be welcoming another baby. Though the news is as yet unconfirmed, Kate reportedly wants a fourth child and Prince William has finally caved in and is officially on board with the plan.

The couple currently have three children, Prince George (opens in new tab), nine, who is second in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab), seven, and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), four. 

A source told Us Weekly, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm. 

"[Their friends] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year."

Kate has opened up in the past about wanting another child and on many recent engagements has jumped at every opportunity to hold a baby. She even reportedly admitted to feeling "broody" while visiting with researchers at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project during her solo tour of Denmark earlier this year.

During the visit, People report that Kate said, ""It [meeting children] makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one'."

More recently, over the summer months, when she and William met a baby during a royal engagement, he joked, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

Kate and William recently moved their current family of five to Adelaide Cottage, with a friend of their's telling People, "They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone. It's a real little community."

At the time, it was thought the move signalled that the pair would have no more children as the home has four bedrooms, making it the perfect fit for their current family's size. The couple's live-in nanny also moved out, further suggesting that William had got his way.

But the couple is expected to move to Windsor Castle eventually, where there is no doubt they will have more room for a growing family.

