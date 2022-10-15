Kate Middleton and Prince William rumoured to be planning for a fourth child
Kate Middleton and Prince William's friends "wouldn't be surprised' if they made the announcement early next year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab)'s friends have let slip that the pair are planning for a fourth child.
- Kate Middleton reportedly wants a fourth and Prince William is officially on board with the plan, the couple's friends have told an inside source
- The source said that their friends would not be surprised if the couple make the announcement as early as next year
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton showed off her 'naughty' sense of humour in cheeky banter with Prince William (opens in new tab)
Royal fans will be delighted with the news that Kate Middleton and Prince William may soon be welcoming another baby. Though the news is as yet unconfirmed, Kate reportedly wants a fourth child and Prince William has finally caved in and is officially on board with the plan.
The couple currently have three children, Prince George (opens in new tab), nine, who is second in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab), seven, and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), four.
A source told Us Weekly, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.
"[Their friends] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year."
Kate has opened up in the past about wanting another child and on many recent engagements has jumped at every opportunity to hold a baby. She even reportedly admitted to feeling "broody" while visiting with researchers at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project during her solo tour of Denmark earlier this year.
During the visit, People report that Kate said, ""It [meeting children] makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one'."
More recently, over the summer months, when she and William met a baby during a royal engagement, he joked, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”
Kate and William recently moved their current family of five to Adelaide Cottage, with a friend of their's telling People, "They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone. It's a real little community."
At the time, it was thought the move signalled that the pair would have no more children as the home has four bedrooms, making it the perfect fit for their current family's size. The couple's live-in nanny also moved out, further suggesting that William had got his way.
But the couple is expected to move to Windsor Castle eventually, where there is no doubt they will have more room for a growing family.
Related articles:
- Prince William's one rule for staff in his bid to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' home life 'normal' (opens in new tab)
- King Charles shares glimpse of new family photos at Buckingham Palace including portrait of Harry and Meghan (opens in new tab)
- Prince William and Kate Middleton show off their cocktail-making skills as they visit Belfast (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry’s ‘heartbreaking’ two-word message after Prince William asked to ‘see him’ revealed by royal author (opens in new tab)
- Prince William and Kate Middleton become Radio 1 stars for big reason (opens in new tab)