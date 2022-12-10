Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
According to multiple Palace sources, Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) remain unfazed by Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) Netflix docuseries and are taking a 'predictable keep calm and carry on' approach to the bombshell release.
- Multiple Palace aides have revealed that the royal family will take a 'keep calm and carry on' approach to the release of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix series (opens in new tab), Harry & Meghan.
- Sources have also revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton “refused” to watch the series, though the royals’ lawyers will be tuning in to see every episode.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry is ‘turning himself into an outcast’ who will never be ‘welcome back in England,’ according to a royal expert (opens in new tab)
Kate Middleton and Prince William, unlike many of their royal fans across the globe, reportedly did not spend three hours of their lives this week watching the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix documentary series.
According to reports in Vanity Fair, the couple “refused” to watch the series when it came out at 8am on Thursday 8th December, and instead carried on as usual, dropping their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, off at school.
Multiple aides close to the couple told Vanity Fair that, as the royal family generally tends to do in times of scandal, William and Kate plan to take a predictable “keep calm and carry on” approach to the release of Meghan and Harry’s series.
One senior aide told the publication, “There has been a lot of hype but there is not going to be a comment at every twist and turn. It’s business as usual and keep calm and carry on."
That said, Kate and William will not be turning a blind eye to the series. While they themselves may not be tuning in, popcorn in hand, the people working for the family will be - with lawyers.
According to Vanity Fair, “While aides will be watching the series closely, along with the royals’ lawyers, the palace are reluctant to comment on the show because they don’t want to feed what has become a media frenzy.”
There has already been some drama over whether or not the Palace was approached for comment on the series. Netflix claims the royal family “declined” to comment and sources close to the filmmakers told Page Six that they submitted multiple requests for comment but were ignored.
Sources at Kensington Palace, which handles Kate and William’s affairs, have admitted that they received an email from the series' filmmakers but were not sure if it was legit. They claim that they then contacted Archewell, Meghan and Harry’s organisation, but did not receive any response.
The palace has yet to issue any public comment on the series.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
