Kate Middleton is skipping this important royal engagement and all parents will understand why
The Princess of Wales has not joined her husband in New York
Kate Middleton has stayed in the UK while Prince William is New York so she can continue to do the school run and make sure her children are settled in the evenings before bedtime.
- While Prince William is in New York for royal engagements, Kate Middleton has stayed at home in Windsor to make sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are settled.
- The Princess is also expected to stay behind in the UK later this year when her husband flies to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize Awards.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton is ‘interested’ to see how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ ‘different temperaments’ develop as they grow up.
While Kate Middleton and Prince William are carrying out royal engagements, it's always clear that their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are never far from their minds.
Whether the couple are talking about their kids with the people they meet on the many trips they undertake, such as when Prince William recently revealed he was teaching the youngsters how to be 'losers,' or they see something that they know the kids would love, like the 'healthy' new snack Kate was introduced to on a trip to Madley Primary School's Forest School, or they include a discreet nod to their children through what they wear, like Kate's necklace that you might have missed, the three children, who currently sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession and are set to receive new royal titles when their dad becomes King, are clearly always in their parents thoughts.
But with William currently in New York to attend a series of engagements including the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, Kate has stayed behind in the UK to take care of their children, drop them off at school and spend the evenings with them when they’re done with lessons.
According to The Daily Record, while the couple do still rely on their long term nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who is never allowed to say this poignant word around the children, they never want to let their royal duties interfere with their hands-on parenting style and always try to make sure that, at the very least, one parent is there to drive the kids to school in the morning as well as be at home with them in the evenings.
Their approach is a constant 'balancing act,' according to a source who previously revealed that the couple are eager to give their kids a 'normal childhood' while still preparing them for life in The Firm. Part of that normality is making sure that the children can spend quality time with their mum and dad even though they're senior royals.
Speaking specifically about how the couple are giving their oldest son, Prince George, a normal childhood, the Palace insider told PEOPLE Magazine, "It's a massive balancing act. William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch.
"He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy.”
For the same reason as to why she's staying in the UK during William's current overseas trip, Kate is also expected to be staying at home while William attends the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Singapore later this year.
Many royal fans had expected Kate to both make an appearance with William in New York and also for the third annual Earthshot Awards ceremony but, according to The Telegraph, despite the fact there has been no official announcement yet, she is likely to stay at home with the children.
Many fans have voiced their disappointment at her absence but it's unlikely to change the Princess's plans. She has never been afraid to go against the royal grain when it comes to parenting, always wishing to make sure her children are the top priority in her life, even when it reportedly upsets King Charles III.
