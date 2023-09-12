Kate Middleton’s necklace is a discreet nod to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis that you might have missed - FYI we've found the exact one for you too
The Princess of Wales has a special way of keeping her three children close
Kate Middleton made a discreet nod to her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis by wearing a sweet necklace - and whether you noticed it or not we've found some lovely dupes.
Many children have now gone back to school this month and the royal kids are no different - and Kate has chosen a special way to keep her kids close by when she's working.
The Princess of Wales was spotted wearing a handcrafted bespoke gold three star necklace by Daniella Draper bearing three stars - one for each of her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five.
And her lovely but subtle tribute was seen on a recent podcast video.
The Prince and Princess of Wales joined Princess Anne to star on Mike Tindall, James Heskell and Alex Payne's The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast in which she opened up on her 'crazy' hobby she does in the 'dark' while William revealed he is teaching George, Charlotte and Louis to be 'losers'.
The necklace retails at £510 and is available to buy online at Danielladraper.com.
On the website it says the necklace "can be worn alone or layered with other DD necklaces. Made using 100% recycled solid 9ct yellow gold.
"According to some of humanity’s oldest beliefs, the five points of the star symbolise the five elements all needed for creation; earth, air, fire, water & spirit.
"The star charm represents goals, ambition, and the idea that anything is possible. If you look to the stars & dare to reach, your dreams just may come true."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
But in Kate's case, the three stars could represent each of her children, as she has previously chosen to honour her children through jewellery too.
Back in 2014, she was pictured shopping wearing the statement Merci Maman The Duchess necklace piece (rrp £139.99) just days after Prince George's christening. And in 2020 she stepped out with a different special necklace bearing just her three children's initials G, L and C.
And if you'd like to steal Kate's style without breaking the bank, we've found a few cheaper alternative three-star necklaces:
- 14k Gold Three Star Necklace - Etsy
was £176.63, now £141.30 [offer ends 30th Sept]
- Shine Bright Three Star Necklace - Orelia RRP £19.95
- Triple Star Necklace - Not On the High Street RRP £22
So if you're looking for that extra special gift for the mum in your life it would make a great stocking filler.
Alternatively, why not have a go at making your own personalised jewellery if you're looking for easy crafts for kids, or check out these best gifts for new mums.
