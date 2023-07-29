The seemingly innocent word Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ nanny is forbidden from using around the children
Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been with the children since 2014
The Wales family's Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is forbidden from using one seemingly innocent word around Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' nanny is not allowed to use the word 'kids' when referring to the royal youngsters as a sign of 'respect for the children.'
- Training at Norland college, nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was taught, like every nanny who goes through the programme, to never say the word 'kids' so the children will be seen 'as individuals.'
- In other royal news, King Charles 'fully supports' the 'informal and fun' way Kate and William are raising their children as his own childhood was 'not ideal'.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are growing up. It doesn't feel possible but George just celebrated his tenth birthday, Charlotte is showing off the confidence she has 'inherited' from her mum and Prince Louis is planning his future career as a Wimbledon ballboy.
But while George is preparing for his future role as King by having more frequent 'informal' chats with King Charles, the Wales children are still just that, children. And while their parents are cautious about splitting their time fairly between work and family, with William being dubbed a more 'caring and dedicated' dad than his 'workaholic' father King Charles, there are still times when the family's nanny must step in.
Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, has been with the Wales family since George was just a baby back in 2014 and her training means she has many rules to follow when it comes to bringing up the kids. But one of those rules is slightly weird.
Louise Heren wrote the book Nanny in a Book after she spent a year at Norland College researching the training their nannies are given. In an interview with The Mirror, Louise revealed to the paper the one word all nannies who go through the course are taught never to say while at work.
So what is it? A swear word? A cruel nickname? No. The word is simply 'kids'.
Such a seemingly innocent word, 'kids' is off limits for all Norland nannies as, according to Louise, it discourages individuality in children. She told The Mirror, "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals."
The Sun also report that, while not a Norland-taught rule, shouting is also banned in the Wales household. A royal source revealed to the newspaper, "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.
"The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either William or Kate. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."
Since the family's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a property that has some strict rules around renovation, Maria has stopped living with the family but is still incredibly present in their lives.
Royal expert Kathryn Lord told The Express that despite the fact Maria is now not a live-in nanny like before, her responsibilities are likely still very similar. She said, “Depending on her hours, even as a live-out nanny, most of the routines such as the morning routine, (breakfast and school run) and after-school care including supporting with homework, dinner, baths, and bedtime routine may still be her responsibility."
However, Kate and William now have a lot more on their plate when it comes to parenting in the evenings. Lord revealed, "The difference will be the overnight care. She will resume a proxy parenting role if both parents are away. Even as a live-in nanny, it does not mean you are on call overnight."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
