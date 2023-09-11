Why Prince William is teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to be 'losers'
The Prince of Wales has opened up on the big lesson he wants his three kids to learn from
Prince William is hoping to instil an important life lesson into Prince George, Charlotte and Louis for a very good reason.
The Prince of Wales has spoken out about a huge lesson he and and wife Kate Middleton are hoping to teach their three children through playing sports.
When it comes to looking for things to do with the kids, sports activities are just one of the many ways of getting children to lead healthier lives but the Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed how they're using sport to drill in another important lesson to their children.
Speaking on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Prince William shared, "Learning to lose, which I think we’ve got to concentrate more on nowadays. I think people don’t know how to lose well. Talking about our children particularly, I want to make sure they understand that.”
In particular Prince William explained how children can "grow" from not always winning. "I think it’s really important from a young age to understand how to lose, and why we lose, and to grow from it and what you learn from that process,” he said. “But also, to win well, and not boast. There are so many life lessons that help us all through life, in friendship building, in relationship building, workplace, that you gain from those early years of playing team sport.”
Any royal fan will know that Prince George plays football and the sport has made him very popular in school as well as playing the rough sport of rugby, while Prince Louis is "mad about rugby" according to mum Kate who revealed Prince Louis was set for jealousy over her latest outing.
Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is said to play both football and rugby. Mum Kate told the podcast listeners, "What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments, they are growing and trying out different sports.”
"They’re obviously still really young,” she said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”
She continued, "Charlotte’s playing both the sports now, and it’s really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now.”
And we've previously seen Princess Charlotte kicking a football around the park with her brother Prince George.
Kate reveals that both sports weren't an option for school sport when she was growing up.
