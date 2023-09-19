Kate Middleton is ‘interested’ to see how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ ‘different temperaments’ develop as they grow up

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has revealed that her children each have 'very different temperaments’ and she is ‘interested’ to see how they develop as they grow up.

During a recent podcast appearance, Kate Middleton shared that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have 'very different temperaments' and, as they are 'growing,' are 'trying out different sports' to each other.

She added that it will 'be interesting to see how' their personalities change as they 'grow and develop.'

In other royal news, Kate Middleton has discovered a ‘healthy’ food hack she wants to try with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis - and Prince William thinks it smells ‘delicious.’

Children inherit a lot from their parents, learning from their actions and interests to form their own as they grow up and mature. So not only have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis inherited royal titles and prominent positions in the royal line of succession from Kate Middleton and Prince William, but also many of their personality traits.

This fact was put on show during the Royal Family's recent appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby last week. During the special episode, we learnt about the ‘crazy’ hobby Kate does in the ‘dark’, saw Princess Anne and Mike Tindall’s refreshingly ‘great’ and ‘chilled’ relationship first hand, and found the perfect jewellery inspiration in Kate's necklace that hid a discreet nod to her children. But Kate also revealed some sweet tidbits about her children that show they have definitely inherited their parents' competitiveness, something Kate is excited to see 'develop' in the youngsters.

During the episode, Mike asked the royal couple if her and William's competitiveness had been passed down to their three children, to which Princess Anne jumped in to say, "Just a little bit, I would suggest!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate went on to explain, sharing that all their children had developed keen interests in different sports and that she's interested to see how their 'temperaments' will develop as they grow up.

She said, "What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments. And as they are growing and trying out different sports, they're obviously still really young, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

Later in the episode, Kate revealed that Charlotte now plays rugby and football at school, something she's happy about as she never had the opportunity to do so when she was growing up. She said, "Charlotte's playing both the sports now, and it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now."

It's not the first time Kate has spoken about Charlotte's sporting interests. Back in June when she visited the Maidenhead Rugby Club, Kate spoke about how she regularly plays rugby with her kids and revealed that Charlotte is particularly competitive when it comes to the sport.

Town & Country Magazine reported that the Rugby Football Union president Nigel Gillingham said, "Apparently Charlotte is very much in [Kate's] mould, very competitive as well apparently."

(Image credit: Getty)

George, Charlotte and Louis' interest in sports comes as no surprise, with their mum regularly proving she's the sportiest royal thanks to her parents' love of all things active that's been instilled in her from a young age.

Speaking during the podcast appearance, Kate's recalled her 'active' childhood and the way her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, made sure that their kids were always 'using their bodies.'

She said, "I suppose as a family we were just very active. And I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it's walking, climbing the Lake District, in Scotland (or) swimming from a young age.

"(Our parents) always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things."