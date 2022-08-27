Prince William reportedly rushed to confront Prince Harry after Meghan Markle bullying allegations

Prince William reportedly drove to Prince Harry's home after he slammed the phone down on him, it has been claimed.

Prince William reportedly rushed to comfort Prince Harry after Meghan Markle bullying allegations
A new TV documentary will touch upon the bullying allegations made against Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) and the way Prince William (opens in new tab) reportedly tried to handle them.

When the infamous bullying allegations were raised against Meghan Markle by one of the Sussexes' senior aides, Prince William reportedly called his younger brother to discuss the issue only to have the phone slammed down on him by Prince Harry, a new French TV documentary has claimed. 

After the conversation's abrupt end, Prince William "jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace" to speak in person with his brother, the programme also alleged. 

The claims, alongside a detailed breakdown of Prince William and Harry's relationship, will be aired next week on French channel BFM TV and will feature Pierrick Geais, a royal author who has penned a book about William.

Appearing on 'Red Line: William and Harry, the enemy brothers', Geais claimed, "[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down. Harry didn’t want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry."

The story came out as the documentary investigated bullying allegations which had been raised against Meghan by one of the Sussexes' senior aides, Jason Knauf, in October 2018.

It is unclear whether Prince William made it to Kensington Palace to confront Prince Harry or what made him change his mind and turn back home if he did not. Full details are expected to be aired with the programme's release next week. 

The programme features an email from Mr Knauf, Meghan and Harry's former communications secretary, written to Simon Case, William’s then private secretary, detailing the bullying he alleged to have faced.

The allegations made by Mr Knauf at the time included claims Meghan had undermined the confidence of one of the staff members at Kensington Palace and had pushed two others to quit with her behaviour.

These allegations became public following a report published by The Times in March 2021, just days before Meghan and Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was due to be broadcast.

