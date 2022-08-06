Why Prince William and Kate Middleton trust Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to be well behaved at royal events

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) spend more time in the public spotlight, their impeccable behaviour has been noted more and more.

The Cambridge children may be young, but they are still royals and therefore are expected to uphold royal protocol at all times

While Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) are helping their children adjust to public life, the young royals have grown up receiving 'gentle' etiquette training, according to Royal Etiquette Expert Myka Meier

This royal news (opens in new tab) follows the release of an adorable new video that sees Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have begun attending more official royal events alongside their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The young royals have been praised by royal fans and commentators alike for their good behaviour and polite nature at royal engagements such as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Although they are still young, the royals are expected to uphold royal protocol and all times and there is a key reason why the Cambridge siblings are so well behaved.

George, Charlotte and Louis, who are third, fourth and fifth in the royal line of succession, have reportedly been receiving etiquette lessons since their early childhood to ensure they are well equipped to handle the challenges of royal life.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 1

"Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s etiquette education likely started as soon as they could attend events with their family," Royal Etiquette Expert Myka Meier (opens in new tab) told Cosmopolitan.com.

Meier added that this training would have started with Kate offering some informal teaching before the children reached an age where something more formal could be put in place.

"It would probably begin with simple training like how to shake hands and curtsy around the age of two. Initial training would likely be given by their mother, The Duchess of Cambridge."

The expert also added that unlike those who marry into the Royal Family, like Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle (opens in new tab), the young royals would not receive a quick crash course in etiquette. Instead, the children would be brought up with the understanding of who they are and what is expected of a person in their position, being taught gently everyday how to behave properly.

"Growing up in the Palace would mean that training is much less a course or official training, and more day-to-day observation and gentle lessons right before an event or when meeting an important guest to help prepare them," said the expert

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 1

In other words, Cosmopolitan.com speculates, a polite demeanour and good manners just comes with the territory of being a royal child.

Backing up their stance, it is not just at royal events that the young royals are expected to be on their best behaviour, their polite demeanour spills over into everyday life too.

Etiquette expert Mykja Meier told The Express that the siblings had been seen by a neighbour on their very best behaviour, nearby to their Kensington Palace home.

"In Kensington, I have a neighbour who saw them with their nanny," she said.

"The three children [were] walking down Kensington Church Street, which is right next to the palace. My neighbour was in a rush and she came through, and all three children moved to the side, stood in a line, and nodded as she came through," she added.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 1

This perfect behaviour has been observed by many people over the years, specifically during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018. Claudia Bradbury, who attended the Royal wedding, told ITV, "They were very well practised, they looked as if they were really enjoying it.

The three children more recently appeared on the balcony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, and Princess Charlotte has appeared at the Commonwealth Games, with Prince George also attending Wimbledon with his parents.

These recent outings highlight Prince William and Kate's trust in their older children, believing they are ready to handle the pressure and scrutiny that comes with being a member of the Royal Family at a large-scale event.

The unwavering poise and politeness of the siblings, as well as the royal fans reactions to them, show that the Cambridge's trust is rightfully placed as the young royals continue to wow time and time again.

