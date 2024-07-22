Kate Middleton won't let Prince Louis join his siblings on formal engagements, reveals royal expert
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in public lot more than little Louis
According to a royal expert, Prince Louis likely won’t join his siblings on royal engagements for quite some time as Kate Middleton is taking a 'careful' approach when it comes to his public life.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte always bring a smile to the faces of royal fans when they step out alongside their parents for royal engagements, whether it's Charlotte enjoying Wimbledon with her mum or George drawing comparisons to Prince William as the pair enjoy ‘rough and tumble father-and-son fun’ at the football.
But their appearances often leave people wondering why six-year-old Prince Louis rarely joins in with these engagements. But, according to a royal expert, it's all to do with Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'careful' plan for their youngest son.
Speaking about how the royal couple have approached introducing their kids into royal life, ITV News's Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson told the True Royalty TV documentary The Royal, "They've been really careful to manage how they've done it and what they've taken them to. They've considered each event on a case-by-case basis.
"And the fact that Louis wasn't taken suggests that they are considering what they think is right for each child at what time. So, you know, his time will come."
Louis' so far very limited introduction to royal life has come at a lot older of an age for him than it did for his siblings - but not always because of his parents' plan. Both Charlotte and George were taken on overseas royal tours when they were just babies, George at nine months and Charlotte at 16 months, but Louis never got the chance as the COVID19 pandemic hit when he was only two-years-old. By the time the next royal tour could go ahead, it was 2022 and Louis was too busy at school to take time out and join his parents.
Still, whenever Louis does make an appearance with his family, he makes sure to steal the show and let everyone know he's there. From his ‘dancing and yawning’ during the Trooping the Colour parade earlier this year, to his many memorable moments of 2023, it doesn't matter that the youngster is only rarely seen - he more than makes up for it when he is!
