Princess Charlotte’s sweet gift for King Charles proves her love for Taylor Swift is rubbing off on her granddad
The King was seen wearing a tell-tale accessory that Swifties love
King Charles seems to share a love for Taylor Swift with Princess Charlotte after both the monarch and his granddaughter were spotted wearing an accessory associated with the pop star.
Everyone loves Taylor Swift - right? From parents across the globe using Taylor Swift inspired baby names, the most famous being Ryan Reynolds who has named all his daughters after her songs, to Princess Charlotte and Prince George meeting and taking a selfie with the pop-icon in London, it's clear that her music is universally loved.
Even King Charles III may be a fan. Speculation over his love for the singer began earlier this month when he was spotted wearing a tell-tale accessory associated with Swift on multiple royal engagements including at the state opening of parliament.
He began wearing a sweet red and yellow string friendship bracelet just days after Princess Charlotte attended the Taylor Swift concert in Wembley with her brother Prince George and dad Prince William. During the shows, it has become a tradition among fans to swap friendship bracelets with each other, with Charlotte also debuting a her own version of the string accessory at Wimbledon, though in shades of pale pink and blue.
Perhaps, as King Charles couldn't attend the concert, his granddaughter lovingly gifted him one of her bracelets so he could still have a souvenir associated with the singer.
King Charles wouldn't be the only unlikely royal to harbour a love for Swift's music. Just as Charlotte has introduced her granddad to the singer, keeping him in the loop with pop-culture and proving that while grandparents teach grandkids some pretty important life lessons, grandkids can also do the same for older generations, she's also turned her dad into a massive Swiftie.
Prince William proved he's grown to become a fan of Swift's music when he was spotted at her concert 'dad dancing' wildly from his family's private box.
Royal fans loved the clip, with hundreds taking to the comments to joke about William's moves. "Who wanted to see Taylor more, George, Charlotte or William?" one joked, while another added, "A real King can always get away with 'shaking it off' at a concert!"
In other royal news, Princess Charlotte's friendship bracelet isn't her only new accessory - she's also debuted a sweet new bracelet that might just be the perfect accessory to help calm anxious kids. Plus, Princess Charlotte’s heartwarming reaction to Kate Middleton’s standing ovation at Wimbledon. And, elsewhere, we reveal how Taylor Swift may have just saved this teen and mum relationship.
