Kate Middleton's concern' as Prince George takes up a new and potentially dangerous hobby

Kate Middleton is said to be feeling a ‘little bit concerned’ as her eldest son Prince George sets his sights on learning martial arts.

The youngster is reportedly very keen to take on the very physical hobby, leaving his parents divided over the idea. 

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Prince William is all for the idea, as he believes it will give George ‘independence’, while Kate, on the other hand, is feeling apprehensive. Sean explains on his YouTube channel 'Neil Sean Daily Headlines (opens in new tab),’ “Prince George, one day, will become our King, yes a big responsibility already for a nine-year-old.

"Even more so if you're Princess Catherine because, now sadly, for her, she's a little bit reticent about this idea."

Sean alleges that George’s interest in marital arts came after discovering that their nanny is also trained in it, adding, "This is something that apparently Prince George has taken very much to heart. He likes the idea of, you know, basically looking after himself."

Citing a source, Sean added that this new hobby has left Kate feeling understandably a ‘little bit concerned’ over how 'rough and tumble' it will be. However, Prince William is working on reassuring her, claiming the training will be ‘character building’ and ‘good’ for George in the long run.

The family themselves all share a keen interest in sports, so it is no surprise that George has discovered yet another hobby to explore. 

He and his siblings are already avid horse riders (opens in new tab), with Kate even revealing that they’ve all taken up tennis, with George even getting to attend his first Wimbledon game (opens in new tab) last summer, where he met tennis pro, Novak Djokovic.

