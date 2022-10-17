Camilla's adorable Paddington Bear-themed tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she issues special update

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Consort Camilla has been pictured surrounded by a mountain of Paddington Bear tributes left for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II outside the royal residences, to share a special update on the marmalade-loving teddies.

Following the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, royal fans flocked to leave tributes to the monarch outside the royal residences.

Along with floral arrangements and cards, all left in her memory were hundreds of Paddington Bear teddies, who are now about to be re-homed.

Following the news that the Queen had passed away, droves of royal mourners left flowers and cards (opens in new tab) in her memory, as well as over 1,000 Paddington Bear teddies - referencing the monarch's adorable surprise Platinum Jubilee sketch (opens in new tab) with the famous Peruvian bear. The BBC also scheduled both Paddington films (opens in new tab) to air after the state funeral coverage, as a special nod to the Queen.

Now Buckingham Palace has announced the royal family’s special plan for the bears in an adorable Instagram post.

In the update, Queen Consort Camilla can be seen sitting amongst hundreds of Paddington's, with one sitting on her lap, taken on the 13th of October to mark 64 years since the first publication of the Paddington Bear book 'A Bear Called Paddington,' by Michael Bond.

The Palace then revealed that all of the 1000 bears (which also include an assortment of Beefeater-themed toys) are about to be re-homed.

The statement said, “The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, and will shortly find new loving homes with @barnardos_uk children’s services. The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best before they are delivered to their new home.”

Before adding, “The bears are currently being well looked after at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery located in Hyde Park.”

Understandably, royal fans were delighted with the lovely news, with one commenting, “What a wonderful way to honour the Queen ❤️”

Another fan also wrote, “Oh how beautiful. Her Late Majesty would have loved that they're going to children with @barnardos_uk I'm sure they'll be cherished forever. And just in time Christmas!”