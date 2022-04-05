We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have found a special way to connect to the Queen, following in her footsteps and taking up the hobby she sadly had to give up.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are following in their great-grandmother’s footsteps by taking up horse-riding.

According to the Mirror, Prince William and Kate’s eldest children have fallen in love with the Queen’s favourite pastime, after “trotting about on their very first ponies” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

William is said to be “thrilled” about their newfound passion for riding, as he too learned when he was young.

The kids no doubt got in a lot of practice, after spending much of the Covid-19 lockdowns at their country home of Amner Hall in Norfolk.

This will be bittersweet news for the Queen, as after months of health issues, she has been forced to give up several of her hobbies, including horse riding and even walking her beloved corgis.

Her Majesty was instructed by aides to ‘pace herself’ after being pictured using both a walking stick and is now using a wheelchair much of the time.

In 2021, a source told the Mirror, “The Queen is sad she can not get out on her horse, which is one of her favorite pastimes, but she is resting and taking every precaution to get back to full fitness.”

Giving up riding will have been a major blow for the Queen, who has been riding since she was a child. However, she can now enjoy her hobby through her great-grandkids and watch them hone their skills!

It’s a passion that clearly runs in the royal family. In fact, Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall have both competed in Olympic horse riding, with Anne being the first-ever royal to do so!