We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has showcased a new hair trick several times already this year and according to an expert it helps give her a “youthful glow”.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn her hair in a sleek, pulled back look several times already this year.

According to an expert, this look helps give the future Queen a “youthful glow” and extenuates her facial features.

This royal news comes as we revealed why the number of stalkers tormenting the Royal Family could take a ‘worrying turn’ .

Kate Middleton’s dark hair transformation earlier this year proved no matter the tone or length, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to rock a seriously spectacular hairstyle. And as a senior member of The Firm, it’s no surprise that all eyes are frequently on everything from her bouncy blow-dried locks to her elegant dresses. Just this week Kate Middleton’s Manchester earring tribute showed how much attention goes in every aspect of her looks.

Now it seems that after choosing a dramatically different hairstyle during the Cambridges’ Caribbean tour, Kate Middleton has continued to use a game-changing new hair trick to make her features “pop”.

Video of the Week

Though Kate’s shimmering pink gown and coordinating outfits as she toured Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas were eye-catching, Kate Middleton’s hair was a vision of understated chicness.

Opting to stray away from her usual soft blow-dried look, the Duchess of Cambridge kept her hair straight and tucked behind her ears.

Not only was this a beautiful way to wear her hair, it also kept it away from Kate’s face in the higher Caribbean temperatures.

Since then the Duchess has been spotted wearing her hair in a variety of ways, both up and down, but it’s clear she hasn’t forgotten this particular option.

Stepping out to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design last week, Kate once again chose this hairstyle. With her hair swept back away from her face, her fashion-forward belted emerald-green dress from Canadian designer Edeline Lee got a chance to shine.

Whilst this choice of hairstyle could even be seen as Kate Middleton’s new hair trick, with an expert suggesting to FEMAIL that this look helps open up the Duchess’ features.

Lily Jeffreys, Senior Stylist and Colour Technician at Taylor Taylor London claimed that, “Tucking the hair behind the ears also helps to make her cheekbones and jawline pop, showing off her luminous skin and bringing attention to her eyes, which really elevates her face and gives her a youthful glow”.

“It’s a quick and easy way to make her plain, straight hair look more sleek and sophisticated,” Lily added, suggesting this particular look would be ideal for someone as busy as mum-of-three and future Queen Consort, Kate.

“It’s also easy for her to adjust and keep it looking polished all day without her hair stylist constantly needing to be on-hand,” the expert said.

So not only is Kate Middleton’s tucked-behind-the-ear hairstyle reportedly a way to help bring a “youthful glow” to her face, it’s also a relatively simple choice that allows her a greater level of independence throughout the day.

And whilst it’s unlikely the Duchess will ever turn her back on her signature soft waves and bouncy blow-dry options fully, this new hairstyle is a lovely addition to her hair repertoire!