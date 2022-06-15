Kate Middleton's mum Carole wore one of the Duchess' brightest dresses for Ascot

Carole Middleton has turned heads at Royal Ascot as she steps out in one of her daughter Kate Middleton's most brightest dresses.

The Duchess of Cambridge notably wore a pink bloc midi-dress from ME+EM.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release gorgeous photo of Lilibet Diana but fans are torn (opens in new tab) .

The businesswoman has a hectic schedule running Party Pieces (opens in new tab) and with a daughter that has a super glamorous and stylish wardrobe it would makes sense to borrow a piece previously worn by Kate.

It's not the first time Carole has been inspired by her daughter (opens in new tab).

And it looks like she's done it again but this time its outfits - as her Royal Ascot pink midi-dress resembles the one Kate wore by ME+EM back in May 2021 during a royal visit to Scotland.

You can see Carole and Kate below wearing the same dress but in slightly different ways...

Kate Middleton is thrifty when it comes to fashion and she is known to re-wear and reused her timeless clothing pieces and jewellery like this 'rare' gift from husband Prince William (opens in new tab).

So it would come as no surprise to think that the kind-hearted Duchess might lend her mother an outfit or that she bought herself one from the London-based brand.

When Kate wore the dress she swapped the belt that the dress came with, which Carole can be seen wearing, and opts for one from Boden.

Kate picked this dress for that particular Scotland engagement because she was meeting Mila Sneddon - a five year old cancer patient who's image appeared in the Duchess' Hold Still lockdown photography project. Mila told Kate that Pink was her favourite colour and Kate kept her promise to wear a pink dress for the occasion.

Kate didn't have to worry about twinning with her mother as she was absent from Royal Ascot today as she was attending the Grenfell Tower fire fifth year anniversary service.

But Princess Beatrice was on hand at the racecourse where she gave a sassy remark (opens in new tab) to photographers.