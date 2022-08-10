Kate Middleton’s summer shoes that the Queen just ‘isn’t a fan’ of - and she’s worn them this year!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s summer shoes finish her effortlessly elegant looks to perfection but there’s one style that the Queen reportedly “isn’t a fan of” and the Duchess has worn them this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge might be a lover of wedges but it’s been reported that Her Majesty “really doesn’t like” this style of shoe.

Duchess Kate has worn wedges already this year though it’s thought she’s never been pictured wearing them alongside the Queen.

From Kate Middleton’s yellow dress (opens in new tab) at Wimbledon 2022 to her chic Zara blazer (opens in new tab), whether it’s a formal public event or more casual work day, she knows how to dress to impress. But whilst fans’ eyes are so often drawn to her dresses, Duchess Kate’s shoes are every bit as considered as the rest of her outfit. And there’s one style of Kate Middleton’s summer shoes that apparently don’t wow the Queen. Back in 2015, a source claimed to Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) that one of Kate’s shoe staples isn’t popular with her grandmother-in-law.

Instead, it’s been suggested that the Queen “really doesn’t like” this style - and it’s apparently something members of The Firm (opens in new tab) are well aware of…

“The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes,” the source alleged at the time. “She really doesn’t like them and it’s well known among the women in the family.”

It’s understood that Duchess Kate hasn’t been publicly photographed alongside Her Majesty wearing wedges - perhaps for this very reason, although this hasn’t been confirmed. The Duchess generally opts for classic high heeled pumps for official engagements or appearances alongside the Queen such as the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip in March and for Trooping the Colour 2022.

However, these comfortable yet stylish summer shoes have been chosen by the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab)many times over the years, including early on in 2021. During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s somewhat controversial Caribbean Tour in March, Kate was pictured wearing her trusty wedges for several high-profile engagements.

For her trip to Abaco in The Bahamas where she learnt more about how the community was impacted by Hurricane Dorian, Kate wore simple tan lace-up wedges. Secured at her ankle, they gave some additional glamour and height to her look whilst still being reasonably practical.

Earlier on in the trip when she and Prince William were in Belize, Kate wore a different pair of tan wedges when they visited the Che'il Mayan Chocolate Factory. In a rich caramel tone, these featured an ankle strap and a wide toe strap with peep-toe design.

Just a few months after returning from the Caribbean, Duchess Kate wore what appeared to be the lace-up wedges again for a day trip to Cambridgeshire. They could also be the same ones that the future Queen opted for when watching the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis back in 2019.

It certainly seems that when the sun’s out, the wedges are out of the wardrobe for the Duchess of Cambridge - at least for solo or couple visits with William. And whilst the Queen might reportedly not like this style, Duchess Kate certainly knows how to accessorise her outfits to perfection with this versatile footwear choice.