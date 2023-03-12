Buckingham Palace planning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hinted attendance at King Charles’ coronation

Buckingham Palace are reportedly planning for Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) attendance at King Charles III's coronation, with the couple being included in arrangements for cars, seating and dining.

As 6 May creeps ever closer, the speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III's coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey (opens in new tab), continues to fly. But now, there is a major hint that the couple will indeed make the trip to celebrate this historic event.

According to reports in The Times, Buckingham Palace staff have been told to plan for Harry and Meghan to attend King Charles III’s coronation.

As per the reports, the King does not know for certain if the couple plan to travel to London for the ceremony, but, call it wishful thinking or just simply being prepared, they are being factored into all arrangements for the day including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining.

The couple are yet to publicly confirm whether they will join the rest of the Royal Family for this historic ceremony, but following the olive branch giving their children, Archie and Lilibet, the titles prince and princess, royal fans are hopeful that wounds are starting to heal.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has previously said Harry and Meghan had received an email from the King’s office about the event, but the decision on their attendance would not yet be discussed or disclosed.

Despite this, officials within the Master of the Household’s Department, who handle everything involved in both official and private entertaining across all the Royal residences, securing hospitality, catering and housekeeping arrangements, are reportedly factoring Harry and Meghan into all their plans.

As is the Lord Chamberlain’s Office who are responsible for organising the elements of events that involve ceremonial activity or public interactions, for example; garden parties, state visits, royal weddings and the State Opening of Parliament.

Buckingham Palace is yet to comment.

