King Charles' huge decision for Archie and Lilibet that's still 'up in the air'
King Charles III has a huge decision still to make that could affect the future of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
King Charles III has a huge decision to make over his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet that's reportedly still 'up in the air'.
- King Charles still has a huge decision to make ahead of his Coronation.
- The monarch, who will be officially welcomed to the throne in May, has a tough few months ahead.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after its revealed Princess Charlotte is to miss out on this honour after King Charles has 'change of heart'.
King Charles has still not decided whether to give his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet royal titles, according to a royal insider.
The monarch, who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has been making some decisions ahead of his official Coronation (opens in new tab).
But it's understood that following the release of Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare (opens in new tab), King Charles' decision over their HRH titles is said to be 'still up in the air'.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children moved up in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) as as the grandchildren of the new monarch, they have a right to be known as Prince and Princess - with HRH status.
But despite King Charles having taken charge some five months ago, there has been no official announcement with regards their titles.
A source has claimed the controversy surrounding the claims Prince Harry makes in his book has affected the decision.
Telling Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), they claim, "The matter of titles is still up in the air.
"The feeling is that the titles need to be earned. The royals need to know that they can trust Harry and Meghan not to keep damaging the reputation of the family."
It comes as it's revealed that King Charles will miss out on a huge royal honour (opens in new tab) that the Queen held for more than 30 years.
It's thought that King Charles Coronation date was not meant to snub the Sussexes (opens in new tab) and that the 'door will always be left ajar' (opens in new tab) for them to attend the celebration.
But it's reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want an 'apology' from royals (opens in new tab) before the huge day for King Charles.
Meanwhile, Camilla is set for a title change (opens in new tab) before the King's Coronation - but an expert warned that it's dependent on one condition.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
