King Charles to miss out on this huge royal honour the Queen held for more than 30 years
King Charles III will not feature on Australia's new five dollar banknote when its released
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles is set to miss out on a huge royal honour that the Queen held for 30 years, it's been revealed.
- King Charles portrait won't feature on Australia's new five dollar banknotes like the Queen did.
- The British monarch will no longer feature on the money, the country's central bank has confirmed.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Carole Middleton's birthday plans with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed (opens in new tab).
The Queen had a huge royal honour when her portrait appeared on Australia's five dollar note but following her death, the bank is removing monarchs from its money - so King Charles III (opens in new tab) who has taken over the reign will not feature on the new notes.
The news comes as the country's central bank plans to unveil a new design that will pay tribute to "culture and history" on Indigenous Australians, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says.
Meanwhile, in England, King Charles's coin effigy was revealed on new £5 and 50p coins (opens in new tab) by the Royal Mint along with King Charles bank notes (opens in new tab) that will be rolled out in future.
The Queen's portrait had been on the banknotes since 1992 and death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab)last year reignited debates over Australia's future as a constitutional monarchy.
"This decision by the Reserve Bank Board follows consultation with the Australian government, which supports this change," the bank said in a statement.
"The Bank will consult with First Australians in designing the $5 banknote. The new banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed. In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued," it added.
According to reports by the BBC, the RBA currently has no plans to change the design of any other aspect of the Australian banknotes.
And the new five dollar design has not yet been revealed.
Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe welcomed the decision, she tweeted, "This is a massive win for the grassroots, First Nations people who have been fighting to decolonise this country. First Nations people never ceded our Sovereignty to any King or Queen, ever. Time for a Treaty Republic!"
This is a massive win for the grassroots, First Nations people who have been fighting to decolonise this country. First Nations people never ceded our Sovereignty to any King or Queen, ever. Time for a Treaty Republic! pic.twitter.com/J4LjyFXwUeFebruary 2, 2023
And the move along with the reactions from Senator Thorpe has received mixed views. One pointed out, "I think you might be taking this announcement to the extreme. Charles is 74, the financial aspect of using his image then changing it again isn’t viable so it makes more sense to do something that reflects Oz. This isn’t a decolonisation move."
Another wrote, "I’m British not Australian, but I support this 100%."
And a third added, "I wouldn’t call changing the design of a bank note a massive win. The change is a result of the queen dying, nothing to do with you."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Paperchase wasn't just a card shop to me - it's the end of an era
Paperchase was so much more than a card shop
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
The Gold TV series: Cast and is it based on a true story? As the release date is announced
New first-look images of the cast and TX date announced as fans wonder if it's based on a true story...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles’ Balmoral estate is looking for new staff as the monarch advertises unique job role
The role has been described as an ‘exciting opportunity’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen revealed by royal author
The Duchess of Sussex is said to have made a 'promise' to the Queen during her very first meeting but later broke it, a new book claims.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte to miss out on this honour after King Charles has 'change of heart'
Princess Charlotte was thought to be set for a special new title
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set to bond with King Charles over this rare school activity
The Wales kids are set to take part in this nature-based learning activity at their school
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why the royals could soon hold 'peace talks' with Harry and Meghan
The Royal Family are being urged to hold 'peace talks' with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before the Coronation.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles' heartbreaking plea to Prince Harry and William for his 'final years'
The King is said to have issued the warning to both his sons at Prince Philip's funeral, according to an extract from memoir Spare.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton shares a never-before-seen picture of the young Queen at Christmas
The photo shows the late Queen in the middle of a production on Christmas Day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The hidden meaning behind King Charles’ Christmas speech suit
King Charles has taken notes from the late Queen who too understood the undeniable power of clothes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published