How Kate Middleton’s style will change when she becomes Queen
The Princess is predicted to make two significant changes
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Although she is already a royal style icon, one expert has predicted that Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) will make two significant changes to her wardrobe when she becomes Queen.
- When the Queen passed away in September 2022 (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton stepped into her new role of Princess of Wales effortlessly (opens in new tab), proving to the public that she will excel when she is eventually crowned Queen.
- A personal stylist and image coach has predicted that while Kate probably won't have a complete style overhaul when she assumes her new role as Queen, there will be some significant changes to her wardrobe.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Celebrity hairstylist reveals how Kate Middleton keeps her curls intact in the cold (opens in new tab)
Kate Middleton's wardrobe is already fit for a Queen. It's rare for the Princess of Wales to step out without royal fans immediately taking to the internet in search of her outfit details. With a wardrobe filled with the most beautiful dresses and jewels imaginable, and boasting designer names like Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Burberry and Emilia Wickstead, Kate Middleton is undoubtedly a style icon.
Despite her already elevated style, Kate may have to make a few amendments to her look when she and Prince William (opens in new tab) succeed King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.
Personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund told Express.co.uk, "I think Kate’s look has been growing more regal every year. This pleases me because to begin with, when she was first engaged to Prince William, I didn’t think that her wardrobe was really cutting the mustard - too much High Street, not enough designer.
"Her footwear choices are definitely better these days and she’s been spotted wearing Gianvito Rossi rather than LK Bennett - much more stylish and more comfortable."
Now that Kate's wardrobe has grown into one fit for the Princess that she is, she probably won't have to have a complete style overhaul when she assumes her new role as Queen Consort. However, there are a few changes that Kate is expected to make - and for interesting reasons.
Melissa predicts that Kate will make two big changes to her wardrobe upon becoming Queen. The first prediction is that Kate will begin to favour brighter and bolder pieces, and the second is that she will incorporate more hats into her looks. Both of these style choices were adopted by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign.
The late Queen opted for bright colours over more neutral shades so she could be spotted in a crowd and, as Sophie Wessex explained in the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen's hat would always allow royal fans at the back of a big crowd to at least say they saw a bit of the Queen’s outfit as she went past.
Despite the changes Kate may make, Melissa explains, "I don’t think she’s going to have to make any major changes to her current uniform if she becomes Queen."
Related articles:
- Thrifty Kate Middleton wears £18 earrings available on ASOS for family Christmas card (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton's friend dispels Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger' (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton remained full of “determination and resilience” when stepping out just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix accusations, claims body language expert (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle step out in matching earrings (opens in new tab)
- Prince William and Kate's 'up in the air' Christmas plans with royals and Middletons (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Kate Middleton remained full of “determination and resilience” when stepping out just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix accusations, claims body language expert
Kate showed "an intention to be strong and hold your head up high"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Who is Naomi Ackie? Meet the Oscar tipped actress starring as Whitney Houston in upcoming biopic
Who is Naomi Ackie? After her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Naomi Ackie has caught the public's attention
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton remained full of “determination and resilience” when stepping out just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix accusations, claims body language expert
Kate showed "an intention to be strong and hold your head up high"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Celebrity hairstylist reveals how Kate Middleton keeps her curls intact in the cold
Celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Brand Educator Jason Collier has some handy hair tips
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle step out in matching earrings
Kate Middleton has always been a fan of affordable jewels
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's friend dispels Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger'
The Princess of Wales' friend has disputed the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Thrifty Kate Middleton wears £18 earrings available on ASOS for family Christmas card
The Princess of Wales is rocking a pair of bargain hoops for her annual festive family Christmas portrait.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate's 'up in the air' Christmas plans with royals and Middletons
A royal expert predicts that the royal family Christmas could be 'up in the air' this year
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton stuns in recycled red ball gown ahead of Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales has always been a pioneer of sustainable fashion
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published