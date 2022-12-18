How Kate Middleton’s style will change when she becomes Queen

Although she is already a royal style icon, one expert has predicted that Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) will make two significant changes to her wardrobe when she becomes Queen.

Kate Middleton's wardrobe is already fit for a Queen. It's rare for the Princess of Wales to step out without royal fans immediately taking to the internet in search of her outfit details. With a wardrobe filled with the most beautiful dresses and jewels imaginable, and boasting designer names like Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Burberry and Emilia Wickstead, Kate Middleton is undoubtedly a style icon.

Despite her already elevated style, Kate may have to make a few amendments to her look when she and Prince William (opens in new tab) succeed King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund told Express.co.uk, "I think Kate’s look has been growing more regal every year. This pleases me because to begin with, when she was first engaged to Prince William, I didn’t think that her wardrobe was really cutting the mustard - too much High Street, not enough designer.

"Her footwear choices are definitely better these days and she’s been spotted wearing Gianvito Rossi rather than LK Bennett - much more stylish and more comfortable."

Now that Kate's wardrobe has grown into one fit for the Princess that she is, she probably won't have to have a complete style overhaul when she assumes her new role as Queen Consort. However, there are a few changes that Kate is expected to make - and for interesting reasons.

(Image credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Melissa predicts that Kate will make two big changes to her wardrobe upon becoming Queen. The first prediction is that Kate will begin to favour brighter and bolder pieces, and the second is that she will incorporate more hats into her looks. Both of these style choices were adopted by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign.

The late Queen opted for bright colours over more neutral shades so she could be spotted in a crowd and, as Sophie Wessex explained in the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen's hat would always allow royal fans at the back of a big crowd to at least say they saw a bit of the Queen’s outfit as she went past.

Despite the changes Kate may make, Melissa explains, "I don’t think she’s going to have to make any major changes to her current uniform if she becomes Queen."

Related articles: