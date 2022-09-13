King Charles shares 'marvellous' childhood moment Queen wore crown at bath time

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles shared the “marvellous” childhood moment with the Queen when she once wore a crown at bath time as he opened up in a BBC documentary.

The King has spoken about “marvellous moments” with his beloved late mother on the BBC’s A Tribute To Her Majesty the Queen.

King Charles discussed the “shock” Her Majesty might have felt upon first learning she was monarch back in 1952 and the time she practiced wearing the coronation crown.

In the days since Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died (opens in new tab) at Balmoral Castle, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from across the globe. From members of The Firm (opens in new tab), to politicians and members of the public, the world is remembering Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. On September 9th, the BBC aired a special documentary in her honor, featuring interviews with all of the Queen’s children, as well as those who have worked with her and other figures.

Speaking on A Tribute To Her Majesty the Queen (opens in new tab), King Charles shared the “marvellous moments” with Her Majesty he will never forget. This included the time she practiced wearing the jewel-encrusted coronation crown at his bath time.

(Image credit: Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

“You know when we were small, having a bath and she came in practicing wearing the crown for the coronation. All those, sort of, marvellous moments I shall never forget,” he declared warmly. "But also you know, she was always there and I could talk to her about this, that and the other."

Given the scale of the coronation in 1953, the Queen’s decision to practice wearing the Imperial State Crown is understandable as she prepared to face one of the biggest days of her life. King Charles’ heartfelt recollection about this "marvellous" childhood moment and his close bond with the Queen came ahead of him opening up about the impact of King George VI’s death upon his mother.

In 1952, the then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip had set off to undertake a royal tour when her father’s passed away. The 25-year-old new Queen flew back to London to take on her huge destiny to succeed King George VI as the UK’s monarch.

(Image credit: Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Reflecting upon this pivotal moment in his mother’s life, King Charles expressed his belief that this was likely an exceptionally difficult time for her.

“Well, it must have been a terrible shock, in many ways,” he said. “You could imagine at that age when presumably she’d hoped that she’d have a chance to do other things, and, you know, bring up her family and us, and have more time to adjust.”

At the time of the Queen’s coronation in June 1953, King Charles was just four years old and first in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab). He had the historic and rare royal privilege (opens in new tab) of being the first child to witness their mother’s coronation as Sovereign.

Meanwhile, it’s even been claimed over the years by Lady Anne Glenconner that curious Charles briefly “made a beeline” for the crown before it was rescued by a lady-in-waiting.

Now 70 years later, the new King leads the country and Commonwealth in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, whose dedication to her duties as Sovereign remained steadfast. These precious anecdotes, both about her as a mother and her as a Queen, are all the more special as we remember one of Britain’s greatest monarchs.