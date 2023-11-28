King Charles ‘snubbed’ granddaughter Lilibet’s christening despite this communication breakthrough

King Charles is said to have 'snubbed' granddaughter Lilibet's christening despite exchanging letters with Meghan Markle about the distance between them.

The monarch attended the christening of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child Prince Archie back in 2019. But after the royal parents quit the UK and stepped back as senior working members of The Firm they spent less time with the Royal family.

Having welcomed a second child, Lilibet Diana, in 2021, she was christened where Harry and Meghan live in the US. But it's claimed that King Charles declined an invite to his granddaughter's christening, even though he was in touch with daughter-in-law Meghan, according to Omid Scobie's new book Endgame.

Lilbet, who is now aged two, had a christening earlier this year, followed by an afternoon of food and dancing. But King Charles reportedly struggled to find a space in his diary to join the celebration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Endgame - Omid Scobie - was £22 now £20.90 | Bookshop.org The explosive new book from royal journalist Omid Scobie and author of Finding Freedom. An unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to great lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.

The ceremony saw Lili baptised by the Anglican Bishop of Los Angeles, John Taylor. Afterwards, guests and family including Meghan's mum Doria Ragland danced to a playlist containing songs from Harry and Meghan's wedding reception at Windsor Castle. A gospel choir also reportedly performed Oh Happy Day and This Little Li