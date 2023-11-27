The 'heartbreaking' question King Charles was asked about his grandchildren, and it's bound to have hit a nerve

Prince Harry asked his father King Charles a 'heartbreaking' question as he was 'kicked out' of Frogmore Cottage, a new tell-all book claims, and it's bound to have hit a nerve.

Most non-royal families don't have the luxury of letting their grown-up children stay in a home that is owned by their vast property portfolio. But when relationships break down between parents and children, many will want to know the top 10 tips for building relationships with estranged grandparents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently attempted to re-build bridges with King Charles for the sake of their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, having recorded a sweet birthday tribute for King Charles' 75th birthday earlier this month.

But the strained relationship between King Charles and his son Prince Harry is set to be put back into the spotlight when a new book, Endgame, is released by royal biographer Omid Scobie.

According to the new book, a distraught Prince Harry told his father, King Charles, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren?” after being forced out of Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage is a place that holds special memories for Prince Harry and Meghan, while some wonder how did Prince Harry and Meghan meet, others want to know when did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married.

The couple lived at the property before they got married. Prince Harry popped the question whilst the two were “roasting a chicken” at his Nottingham Cottage home in Kensington Palace, and they moved to Frogmore in April 2019 ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie.

According to Page Six, things were less than warm and friendly when he was told to move out of Frogmore Cottage - a home they were gifted by the late Queen Elizabeth upon their wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan were allegedly told to give back the house because they were no longer working members of the royal family after they stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

The royal author claims the home was the family’s “only true safe option when visiting the United Kingdom” as the grounds are secured by armed guards.

