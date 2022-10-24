The 'vacant' royal castle Harry and Meghan could live in if they move back to UK

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have a huge royal residence made available to them if the couple was to move back to the UK with Archie and Lilibet, an inside source has revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could move into Windsor Castle if they were to move back to the UK, according to a royal insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had reportedly wanted to live in a 'suite of apartments' at the Queen's former home after their 2018 wedding but were given the much smaller Frogmore Cottage instead.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could move into a fairytale castle in the British countryside if they were to return to the UK, a royal insider has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in Santa Barbara, California, where they bought a $14 million mansion in the star-studded neighborhood of Montecito shortly after their controversial withdrawal from the Royal Family in January 2020. They also still hold the keys to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which was given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth III as a wedding present in May 2018.

As the owners of two gorgeous properties already, it's unlikely Harry and Meghan want any more real estate to their names. The A-list couple is reportedly happy with their American abode, which boasts nine bedrooms and a separate guest house, and if they need a place to crash in England, as they did for the Queen's funeral, they can always go to Frogmore.

Frogmore Cottage (Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Image)

Meghan recently even had a purpose-built studio for her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, installed at the swanky mansion, suggesting she and Harry are probably planning on staying at the residence for at least a few more months.

Inside reports from royal sources have now revealed, however, that another plush property could be offered to the Sussexes - should they move back to England, that is. The Queen's former residence of Windsor Castle in Berkshire has been empty ever since Her Majesty's death aged 96 in September, making it a viable housing option for the couple if they wanted to return to their royal roots.

This vacancy "opens the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan moving there, should they decide to return to the UK," the Sun reported last week.

Windsor Castle (Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

It was previously speculated that Prince William and Kate Middleton planned to move into Windsor Castle with their children after the Queen's death, but it's since been reported that the Wales' family has no intention of leaving Adelaide Cottage any time soon. It's also understood that Harry and Meghan had initially wanted to live in a 'suite of apartments' at the Berkshire chateau, but had to settle with the much smaller property of Frogmore Cottage instead.

