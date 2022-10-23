Insider reveals exactly what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are editing in their docuseries and memoir

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) began filming their highly anticipated docuseries, no one would have guessed that its release would come just months after the Queen's death. Now, edits have to be made and an insider has revealed exactly what is being taken out.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face a tough decision about their upcoming docuseries, a decision that will seemingly decide whether or not the family rift will be healed

An insider has revealed that the pair are in the process of softening certain statements made throughout filming and are also adding details about Queen Elizabeth’s legacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have never guessed that when they signed their multimillion dollar book (opens in new tab) and docuseries deals (opens in new tab), that both projects would be set for release mere months after the death of Queen Elizabeth (opens in new tab).

Now, with changes in the The Firm (opens in new tab), the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) and the minds and hearts of the nation, Meghan and Harry are left making some quick and important edits to ensure nothing they say reads as too insensitive.

While there was never any doubts as to how the late Queen would be portrayed in both Harry's memoir and the pair's Netflix show, as both have always expressed their unwavering admiration for her, King Charles is now on the throne, and we know how the pair feel about him.

So, considering Harry has publicly confirmed there are tensions between him and his father, it is unsurprising that an insider has now confirmed exactly what is being revised in both the docuseries and memoir - the Charles content.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

According to Us Weekly, both Harry and Meghan have decided to soften any content relating to Charles and will continue to change their approach when it comes to how the King will be portrayed in their upcoming projects.

An insider told the outlet, “They’ve both [Harry and Meghan] agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth’s] legacy."

The source added that the pair is hoping to keep the tone of their projects, “interesting without crossing a line.”

In addition, parts about Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William (opens in new tab), and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) will also be revised, the source explained. “He’s [Harry's] so grateful to Meghan for her input and they make all of these big decisions together, so of course there’s that balancing act of weighing up pros and cons to consider.

And it goes the other way, too—he’s equally involved in her big picture, they’re very much at one that way and maintain they always will be.”

A second source added, “Meghan moved to America to have a voice and feels it’s important for Harry to speak up about matters close to his heart, including his family.”

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In her recent cover story with Variety, Meghan commented on the docuseries, revealing that while it may not be exactly what she thought it would be like, she had a good time creating it.

She said, "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story - a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

