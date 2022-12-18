Meghan Markle’s half-sister allegedly trolled her from 12 different Twitter accounts in a campaign of hate, but she claims she was hacked
Samantha Markle's attorney is still investigating
A baffling revelation in Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) Netflix docuseries alleged that Samantha Markle, Meghan's half-sister, used a dozen Twitter accounts to send hateful messages to her sister.
- The founder and CEO of Bot Sentinel, who in 2021 uncovered a campaign of hate against Meghan Markle on Twitter, appeared on Netflix' Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab) alleging that Meghan's half-sister used 12 different Twitter accounts to troll her sister.
- Samantha Markle’s attorney has previously replied to the allegations saying that her Twitter accounts had been 'hacked.'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has been full of accusations, tears and heartbreaking stories. But perhaps the most baffling story told on screen has centred around Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle.
Appearing in the documentary, Christopher Bouzy, the founder and CEO of a Twitter analytics service called Bot Sentinel, claimed that Samantha has used 12 different Twitter accounts to send hateful messages to her sister.
In 2021, Bot Sentinel famously uncovered a coordinated hate campaign against Meghan Markle. Bot Sentinel's report found that just 83 accounts were responsible for 70% of hateful tweets directed towards Meghan.
But the most shocking revelation was, among the accounts directing hateful messages at Meghan, were a dozen accounts that allegedly belonged to her half-sister Samantha, with whom she doesn't have a relationship.
Speaking on Harry & Meghan, Christopher Bouzy recalled the action taken after finding Samantha's Twitter accounts. He said, "Samantha had her account suspended and then we sent Twitter a list because she had, like, 11 additional accounts.
"And we were baffled by this. How can the half-sister of Meghan be part of a hate group?"
The documentary then cuts to the following words, which were adapted by the documentary team from a March 2022 article in Newsweek, "According to Samantha Markle’s attorney, Samantha’s Twitter account has never been 'suspended' but instead 'hacked,' resulting in 'imposter accounts' made by third parties to defame his client."
Samantha's attorney told the publication at the time, "Samantha's Twitter account appears to have been hacked; someone changed her password; and some of the Twitter screenshots that have appeared in the media very recently appear to have been altered or Photoshopped.
"However, due to the urgency of this matter, we are still investigating."
While the idea of someone's half-sister joining in on a campaign hate against them, some may not be surprised by Samantha's alleged actions. She has repeatedly, and very publicly, criticised her half-sister and even published a memoir titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister — Part 1.
Despite the clear familial tension, Meghan still has a close relationship with Samantha's biological daughter, Ashleigh Hale, who appeared in the Netflix docuseries to speak lovingly of her aunt.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com.
