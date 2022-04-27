We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has opened up about the impact of grief and loss on our mental health and has shared more about his role as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, almost 25 years after Princess Diana’s death.

Appearing on the podcast Master of Scales, Prince Harry detailed his new role as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp.

The Duke of Sussex made some thought-provoking comments about grief and its impact on our mental health, as well as his own experiences with it, having lost his mother, Princess Diana, as a young boy.

Prince Harry admitted the body ‘doesn’t forget’ grief and trauma, as he detailed his role as BetterUp’s Chief Impact Officer in a new heartbreaking interview.

Appearing on the podcast Master of Scale, hosted by Reid Hoffman, Harry explained the difference between mental fitness and mental health. He also delved into his role at BetterUp, saying that it’s, “100% about driving advocacy and awareness for mental fitness”.

He continued, “Ninety-nine point nine percent of people on planet Earth are suffering from some form of loss, trauma, or grief.”

Prince Harry has openly made his own mental health confessions, and detailed the unresolved trauma he experienced after the death of his mother, Princess Diana when he was just 12 years old.

He said, “It doesn’t matter what age you are, but the majority of us have experienced a lot of that in our younger years, therefore we’ve forgotten about it.

“Now, the body doesn’t forget, the body holds the score as we know. And, therefore, just as much as there’s a mental health aspect to it, there’s also the emotional aspect to it as well.”

When asked about shifting mindsets, Harry then explained the difference between mental health and mental fitness and how it needs to be understood.

He said, “Rather than looking at going, ‘Yeah, exactly that, every single day I’m trying to survive or, ‘Every single day I’m trying to cope,’ I think we need to completely change it…

“Mental fitness, as far as I understand it, is more a case of getting on the front foot. What can you do to be proactive, to prevent the situation from happening?”

This is one of the many interviews Harry has given on mental health, he also opened up about his own childhood trauma in his sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey for the Apple Tv series ‘The Me You Can’t See.’

Experts also predict he will discuss the years following his mother’s death in his new upcoming ‘wholly truthful’ memoir.