Meghan Markle’s ‘most beloved good luck pieces’ include this £125 gold necklace

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) may have a cache of jewellery pieces at her disposal, but this subtle gold pendant is her 'good luck charm.'

A £125 gold necklace worn by Meghan Markle is believed to be her 'good luck charm'

While the necklace itself has significant meaning, the brand who created it also have a meaningful ethos

Meghan Markle is known to have a number of beautiful and meaningful jewellery pieces. Every time she steps out, the pieces adorning her body inspire royal fans and begin a scavenger hunt to find where the jewellery can be purchased.

The story was no different when in March of 2020, when Meghan wore a subtle gold necklace during her visit to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham as part of one of her last royal engagements.

While two years have passed, the necklace remains in people's minds. And one jewellery expert now believes the necklace to be one of Meghan's 'good luck charms'.

(Image credit: Edge of Ember)

The necklace is from ethical jewellery brand, Edge of Ember. Based in London, the jewellery brand was founded by Lynette Ong in 2014 and focuses on the planet and community.

Meghan wore the 18-karat gold plated 'Kismet Charm Necklace', which is available from the Edge of Ember website for for £125. (opens in new tab) As the website states, "[It was} Spotted on Meghan Markle, so you know you're in good company."

The necklace features a gold pendant bearing a four-leaf clover motif alongside the number 7, both of which are associated with good luck.

Edge of Ember explain that the pendant was inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, and explain, "These modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune.

"The four leaf clover, a symbol of the unique and extraordinary. The Kismet necklace pairs this with the lucky number 7, so you can wear this personalised good luck charm close to your heart."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Sarah McCann, a trends expert at luxury diamond jewellery company Diamonds Factory, spoke with the Express to highlight the details of the jewellery piece.

She said, "This stunning pendant is crafted from 18K gold and encrusted with diamonds to serve as one of her most beloved good luck pieces."

"The four-leaf clover is a well-known good luck emblem, and the number 7 is labelled 'the world's favourite number,' making this piece an unmistakable good luck charm belonging to the Duchess."

