Meghan Markle says she’s ‘enjoying every moment’ of Christmas preparations with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The Sussex family have some sweet holiday traditions
Meghan Markle has opened up about her family's Christmas traditions as she shared that she's ‘enjoying every moment’ of her holiday preparations with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's everyday lives have become increasingly more private since the couple moved their family to Montecito in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles. It's understandable that they want to escape the spotlight, but for royal fans wanting to learn more about their two children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, whose name honours the late Queen Elizabeth, the radio silence has been tough.
So fans should be delighted to learn that Meghan recently gave some rare insight into life at home with her kids, sharing during a red carpet appearance at Variety‘s Power of Women event earlier this week, about how she's gearing up to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas with the youngsters.
When asked about her favourite holiday traditions by a reporter from E! News, Meghan took a second to think about her answer before sharing, "That’s a great question. Our little ones are little, and we're enjoying every moment of it."
She went on to share that now her children are getting older, the family is beginning to make new traditions that they can all be involved in. "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it."
In particular, Meghan enjoys decorating the Christmas tree. "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children," she said.
But before the family can carry out their tree decorating tradition, as LA residents they must first celebrate Thanksgiving which falls on Thursday 23 November. For the pre-Christmas holiday, Meghan has previously shared that the family celebrates with a good home cooked meal and a relaxing day indoors.
During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show back in 2021, she shared, "I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice."
With December just around the corner, Harry and Meghan will likely already be thinking about the Christmas period and, despite their ongoing feud with the Royal Family, deciding what gifts to buy their children's cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
That's because a source revealed, as reported by Cosmopolitan, that while Kate Middleton and Prince William won't exchange gifts with Meghan and Harry, the families do send each other presents for and from their respective children and have done so for the past several years.
So what do you buy a royal for Christmas? According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, William and Kate often opt for something practical to send across the Atlantic to their niece and nephew. She told OK! Magazine, “They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all of their nieces and nephews. If it is something that happens to be a computer game or something like that then they are cautious of screen time, so it could be a more practical gift.”
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
