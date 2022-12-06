Prince William bonded with Carole Middleton over 'parenting' and helping with her 'housework'

Prince William is said to have bonded with his mother-in-law Carole Middleton over 'parenting' and helping with her 'housework', a royal expert has claimed.

Prince William and Carole Middleton share a close bond that is said to have developed through his admiration for her 'parenting' and he even helps her with the 'housework'.

The Prince of Wales is said to 'confide' in his mother-in-law Carole and does the housework at her Berkshire mansion as the Prince 'looks up to' Kate Middleton's parents, according royal expert Rachael Andrew.

Rachael told OK! “We’ve seen over the past few years that he gets on really well with them.

“He admires the way that Carole and Michael brought up Catherine, Pippa and James [Kate’s siblings] and that seems to be reflected in the way William is a down-to-earth father now.

She continued: “He, of course, lost Diana when he was very young and probably looks up to Carole because he’s lacked a mother figure for so much of his life.

“With Carole and Michael he’s got people to confide in who are removed from the monarchy.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince William has lacked a mother-role in his life since the death of his own mother Princess Diana (opens in new tab) when he was 15 years old and its no secret that Carole has been praised for her perfectionist parenting (opens in new tab).

And it's understood that since the start of his marriage to Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) in 2011, Prince William was keen to have Kate's family involved with their lives - he even put his number in their phones and "explained how things would change".

Royal writer Katie Nicholl added, "He made sure that he was there for them.[They] had William’s number in their phones.”

And their bond is said to have strengthened ever since and in recent months, following Prince William and Kate's move to Adelaide Cottage where they stepped up security (opens in new tab) as the Wales' are closer to Kate's family in Bucklebury.

Prince William has even got stuck in to household chores when he visits his in-laws - he was once pictured washing the car with Michael and Carole is said to get him to pitch in with clearing-up after dinner.

Carole once said, "I love a kitchen supper. I’ll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we’ll finish with a kitchen disco."