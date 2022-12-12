Meghan Markle says she was 'fed to the wolves' in bombshell new trailer for Netflix series

Meghan Markle has claimed she was 'fed to the wolves' in a new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to criticise the Royal Family for failing to protect them after their high-profile withdrawal as senior royals in 2020 in the bombshell teaser.

The bombshell preview dropped on Monday, less than a week after the first three episodes of the dramatic docuseries landed on Netflix. Three more episodes will be released on the US streaming platform on Thursday morning, much to the excitement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's loyal fanbase.

The first half of the programme, which was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, focuses mainly on Prince Harry's upbringing in the Royal Family and Meghan Markle's childhood and early stardom on Suits. The episodes are also packed with fresh details about the A-list couple's romance story and family life, including how Prince Harry met Meghan Markle and Archie's favorite song.

The second half of the Netflix docuseries is expected to dig deeper into Harry and Meghan's emigration to North America in January 2020, which coincided with their high-profile withdrawal from the Royal Family and decision to pursue their own independent projects. Their departure created a rift within the British monarchy along with uproar in the media, with the Duchess of Sussex receiving the brunt of the criticism from both the public and the tabloids.

Meghan appears to reflect on the coverage in the bombshell new trailer for the Netflix docuseries, recalling that she was "being fed to the wolves" rather than "being thrown" to them.

"Our security was being pulled, everybody in the world knew where we were," the 41-year-old explained.

Prince Harry also seems to accuse the Firm of "institutional gaslighting", adding, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William], never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

In a self-recorded clip included the trailer, Harry can be seen videoing what appears to be his plane trip to North America after leaving the Royal Family.

"We are on the freedom flight," the 38-year-old says. Scenes of the couple's family life in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet, also feature in the trailer. In a voiceover, Meghan can be heard saying that the decision to withdraw as senior royals "gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted."

Tyler Perry also offers his perspective in the trailer, revealing that he "applauded" the couple's decision to be "free to love and be happy." The American actor and comedian, 53, had reportedly invited Harry and Meghan to stay in his Los Angeles mansion when they first moved to the US and were still looking for a permanent residence. The duchess later revealed to The Cut (opens in new tab) that she had never even met Perry when he reached out to make the generous offer.

"Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you," she says.