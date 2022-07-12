Meghan Markle preparing for exciting US trip with Prince Harry in honor of huge moment

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to join Prince Harry for their first joint public outing since the Queen’s Jubilee as he prepares for a huge moment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be planning to visit New York next week for a very special reason.

Prince Harry is believed to be giving a keynote speech at the UN’s General Assembly as the world marks Nelson Mandela Day.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as it was revealed Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child with her husband James Matthews (opens in new tab) .

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) any joint appearance from the royal couple is met with great excitement from fans. Just last month they returned to the UK for the first time since they moved to their new LA home (opens in new tab) as they celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This Royal Family reunion was made all the more exciting when they brought their two children with them with reports suggesting Her Majesty had finally met Lilibet for the first time that weekend.

Now Meghan is reportedly set to accompany Harry on a whirlwind East Coast trip as he prepares for a hugely exciting moment...

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

According to Hello! (opens in new tab) magazine, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to New York next week for a very special reason. It’s claimed that Harry is due to give a powerful keynote speech to the United Nations General Assembly on what also happens to be Nelson Mandela Day.

The couple previously visited the UN’s headquarters in the city last year when they met with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to discuss the importance of vaccine equality. It’s not currently known exactly what his speech will focus on, though reports have suggested it could remark upon the effects of climate change and world hunger.

With such a momentous day ahead , it could be that Harry and Meghan’s young children Archie and Lilibet remain in California instead of traveling with them. However, even though fans might not be treated to a rare glimpse of the Queen’s great-grandchildren (opens in new tab), there might well be cute nods to them from their parents during their New York trip.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty)

Last year during their time in the Big Apple Harry made an adorable nod to Archie (opens in new tab) with his personalized iPad case. Whilst Meghan Markle gave a sweet update (opens in new tab) on Lilibet as she told a curious reporter that her and Harry’s then-three-month-old daughter was “beautiful”.

Since then the Sussexes have released the first official snaps of Lilibet to mark her milestone 1st birthday on June 4th. Taken by photographer Misan Harriman, the photos show Harry and Meghan's daughter in the quiet garden of the family's UK base, Frogmore Cottage, as well as being held by her proud mum.

Just as many might have come to expect from Meghan and Harry, the attention-to-detail with these adorable pictures was on point, with a sweet hidden meaning behind her dress (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And it wasn’t only the Queen who is understood to have been introduced to little Lilibet during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK trip. As reported by the BBC (opens in new tab), a source claimed Prince Charles was “very emotional” (opens in new tab) when he finally met his granddaughter for the first time in person.

"He hadn't met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing," they added.