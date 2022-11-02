Meghan Markle's secret handshake with mum Doria is revealed

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has a secret handshake ritual with her mum and does it every time she sees her - even on FaceTime.

Meghan Markle's mum let slip their secret greeting that she devised.

The Duchess of Sussex was recording a podcast when her mum interrupted the recording to give her a video call and during the call she shares the handshake.

Meghan Markle and her mum Doria have a special mother-daughter bond and as she pays tribute to her hard work raising her, Doria lets slip their secret handshake ritual.

Speaking on her latest Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan is discussing the idea of Good Wife / Bad Wife vs Good Mom/ Bad Mom, with Canada's first lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau alongside actress Pamela Adlon and comedian Sam Jay.

But during the podcast, in which Meghan gives a rare insight into Archie and Lilibet's hectic morning routine (opens in new tab), Meghan answers a FaceTime call from her mum Doria (opens in new tab) and during the call her secret greeting can be heard.

Meghan explains to her guests and the listeners, "My mom's FaceTiming, me, 'hey, mommy'.

Doria replies, "Hey, how's my girl, to which Meghan says, "I'm okay. I'm hanging in there. It's okay, I'm recording right now. Do you want to see?

"We're just doing some podcasting. Can I call you back in a little bit?"

Doria, who has a special tattoo (opens in new tab) with a link to Meghan, then asks, "Do you have on a smiley face?"

And Meghan replies, "I have on a smiley face" before they exchange some clicking noises.

Meghan points out, "You may have heard this clicking sound that she was doing.

"All right, gang, my mom literally just pulled out a reference of what I came up with as a cool handshake to do with her when I was about eight, which was snap scissors, cut chicken.

"I'm 41 years old. And she's like, 'okay'.

"It just put me right back into the past thinking about my childhood and our little quirks together."

Fans have previously picked up on the likeness between Meghan Markle and her mum. (opens in new tab) And Meghan went on to pay tribute to her mum, telling listeners, "And then with this episode on my brain, it got me thinking about all the ways my mom supported me, how she took care of me and the house and herself and how she just juggled so much.

"The amount that women carry, that they navigate, it's immense and it's often the most thankless unpaid labour."

She added, "There's no union, there's no lunch break. There's nothing like that at home. Women just work really, really hard."