Who is Babatunde Aléshé and why is he famous? Meet the I’m A Celeb 2022 star

As this years contestants hunker down and adjust to life in the jungle, viewers at home are keen to learn more about those on the 2022 I'm A Celeb line up. Here we delve into the life of Babatunde Aléshé.

Babatunde Aléshé is just one of the celebs who gathered up enough guts to sign onto this years show as it returns back to its Australian roots. He joins the likes of Love Island star Olivia Attwood (opens in new tab), Lioness Jill Scott (opens in new tab), Loose Women's Charlene White (opens in new tab), Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver (opens in new tab), and the former Tory MP Matt Hancock (opens in new tab).

Ahead of his appearance on the show, Babatunde admitted that his fears include “absolutely everything,” so he is unsure how his time down under will end.

“I am going to see what happens but I know I will be doing a lot of screaming for sure! I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice. Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it. Hopefully it won’t be a mistake.”

Why is Babatunde Aléshé famous?

Babatunde Aléshé is an actor, writer and comedian who, in recent years, has gained popularity as he toured through Britain doing stand up comedy. The comedian won Best Newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards as well as at the Amused Moose National New Comic Award in 2019.

Viewers will also likely recognise the 36-year-old from TV shows such as Eastenders and Doctor Who, as well as from his appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside friend and fellow comedian Mo Gilligan.

His career as a comedian has also seen Aléshé appear on Romesh Ranganathan’s reboot of The Weakest Link, Guessable on Comedy Central, The Stand Up Sketch Show on ITV2, and the Jonathan Ross Stand Up Club on ITV1, as well as the Channel 4 documentary Black, British and Funny.

(Image credit: ITV)

Where is Babatunde Aléshé from?

Babatunde Aléshé was born in Hackney, a district in East London, on the 2nd of August 1986. Babatunde is of Nigerian heritage and, according to his comedy promoters, uses his background to perfectly reflect the richness of modern day life in all its diversity.

(Image credit: Clarissa Debenham/Film Free Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)

Who is Babatunde Aléshé's wife?

Babatunde Aléshé is married to Leonie Aléshé, who is of Jamaican heritage, owns her own travel company and works as a travel business coach to help women start and grow their own profitable travel businesses.

The pair got married on September the 18th, 2015 and recently celebrated their six year anniversary. In an Instagram post Leonie Aléshé marked the occasion saying, "Black love. 6 years of God’s faithfulness, loving you and doing life with you is the best. Here’s to forever."

A post shared by Leonie Aléshé (@leonie_aleshe) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Does Babatunde Aléshé have children?

Babatunde Aléshé has a son, Judah, together with his wife. In an Instagram post, Leonie Aléshé detailed her experiences as a mother, saying, "I can’t think of anything more fulfilling than being a Mum. Mums do you ever feel that gut deep overwhelming sense of gratitude? It really creeps up in those 'simple moments' and catches me off guard."

Speaking about leaving his son to go off into the jungle, Babatunde said, “I told him I was going to be away for a month and, you know, he cried, but the funniest thing is he doesn’t really understand time length, he doesn’t really understand what a month is really so he doesn’t feel it.”

