The I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestants are already feeling the strain of life in the camp, with two stars – Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips among the first to threaten to quit but viewers are already starting to wonder who will win I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Ever since the 10 celebrities were announced that they were headed for the I’m A Celebrity castle, bookmakers have been inundated with odds over who might win the King or Queen of the jungle title.

And while viewers at home might have changed their minds about who they think will win after watching the stars in action, many others are keen to find out who is the most likely to win this series as we look at which starts are being backed as potential winners…

Who will win I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Former footballer David Ginola, who had a heart attack on the football pitch, is the current odds on favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2021 outright with odds of 9/4.

Ever since he hit The Clink, fans on social media have been quick to swoon over the Frenchman.

One said, ‘DAVID GINOLA…always loved him…love him more now.’ Another added, ‘Got love a #SilverFox & #DavidGinola is most definitely #thisyearseyearseyecandy #ImACeleb’

And he sent fans wild in episode three by going topless for the shower trial as he went head to head with Frankie.

Prior to the night’s first challenge, William Hill’s favourite whipped his top off, delighting viewers, and quipped: “well, why not?”

The Saturdays singer is the second favourite to win the show after she and Olympian Kadeena Cox (33-1) beat David Ginola and DJ Naughty Boy to win digestive biscuits all round for the red camp.

In third place as a potential winner is Emmerdale star Danny Miller. A queasy Danny was sick in his mouth three times en-route to the first task – Walk The Plank – was selected to face the Dreaded Diners challenge by viewers, having confessed to having a terrible gag reflex, and then proceeded to break the camp shower.

Snoochie Shy, who dropped to 15-2 by the end credits, faced her second trial in a row and looked to prey on an already defeated Clink camp member Naughty Boy in Treacherous Traps. The London-born record producer, who finished the night on 20-1, had already snapped at Richard Madeley (10-1), and capped off a bad day’s work by considering his place on the show.

Richard Madeley is the public’s choice to face Castle Kitchen Nightmares on Wednesday night.

I’m A Celebrity winner 2021 odds

The I’m A Celebrity odds for the outright winner is changing daily so it is always best to check with the individual bookmakers but the current odds held by William Hill are as follows* (*odds correct at time of publishing):

David Ginola 9/4

Frankie Bridge 3/1

Danny Miller 5/1

Snoochie Shy 15/2

Richard Madeley 10/1

Louise Minchin 12/1

Naughty Boy 16/1

Matty Lee 25/1

Kadeena Cox 33/1

Arlene Phillips 66/1

Who was the I’m A Celebrity winner in 2020?

Giovanna Fletcher was the I’m A Celebrity winner in 2020.

She became the first-ever Queen of the Castle when she won I’m A Celebrity, as the show was forced to move from Australia to Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giovanna, who is mum to Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two, with her husband Tom Fletcher – opened up on the devastating event that happened before her first son was born.

While Giovanna was locked away in Gwrych Castle with the likes of Vernon Kay and Jordan North, Meghan Markle revealed she experienced a miscarriage in an article she wrote for the New York Times.

Who could steal the crown this year, you’ll have to tune in to see…

I’m A Celebrity 2021 airs on ITV daily at 9pm/9.15pm for the next three weeks.