Prince Charles' last minute phone call urged the Queen to attend Platinum Jubilee finale
Prince Charles' last minute phone call to the Queen is what persuaded her to appear on the balcony
- Prince Charles is believed to have urged the Queen to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to bring the Platinum Jubilee to a close.
- Her Majesty was expected to miss the occasion, as she had already missed a number of Jubilee weekend engagements due to her ongoing health struggles.
The Queen is said to have given her son Prince Charles (opens in new tab), who is next in line for the throne, more and more responsibilities in order to prepare the monarchy for when she passes away.
With his newfound influence, Prince Charles allegedly made a 'last minute call' to the Queen to persuade her to attend the Jubilee's closing events, urging her to make her iconic balcony appearance with him, Duchess Camilla and the Cambridges.
According to a royal spurce, the monarch was planning to skip the Platinum Jubilee's spectacular finale, which left her "tearful and overwhelmed with emotion", but her son reportedly intervened at the last minute to persuade her otherwise.
Due to episodic mobility concerns (opens in new tab), the Queen skipped a number of events throughout the Jubilee weekend, including a thanksgiving ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral and the Epsom Derby, with the queen allegedly experiencing 'discomfort' following her appearance at the Trooping of the Colour.
Her Majesty's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to bring the Platinum Jubilee to a close was hailed as a high point of the celebrations, as a source claimed, "She was not feeling brilliant."
The Queen only decided to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony three hours before the event.
She wasn't feeling well, but the Prince of Wales had called and encouraged her to come if she could.
The source told the Mail on Sunday, "He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come."
Her Majesty was said to be moved by the outpouring of support and had "tears in her eyes" before even stepping out onto the balcony.
The source continued, "The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her – she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony."
The Queen stepped out onto the balcony with the Prince of Wales on her right and the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George to her left, creating a memorable image for the next three generations who will replace her.
The Queen will return to more virtual appearances (opens in new tab)now that the Jubilee is over and her health difficulties are still causing her to miss public events.
Rather than 'looking back' on the Jubilee, the Queen, according to the insider, is now 'looking forward' as she enjoys the final years of her reign.
Since December 2020, Kudzai Chibaduki has worked as a trainee journalist at FUTURE, capturing all fashion, entertainment, and beauty content for the Lifestyle websites, as well as contributing to the shopping sections for Goodto.com's widely read online magazine. Kudzai previously worked as a freelance fashion wardrobe stylist, directing magazine photoshoots and coordinating the fashion direction of recording artists.
