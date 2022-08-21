What Prince Charles really thinks about how he's portrayed in The Crown
It seems that Prince Charles is not a fan of his portrayal in Netflix drama The Crown
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Charles has let slip his opinions on the way he is portrayed in Netflix's (opens in new tab) The Crown.
- A passing comment made by Prince Charles regarding his portrayal in The Crown (opens in new tab) has sparked conversation about the royal family's opinions on the show
- The comment was made during the state opening of Scottish Parliament last year and was only revealed earlier this week.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince George is tipped to revolutionise the royal family when he becomes a working royal (opens in new tab)
Scrolling through Netflix, most people would be surprised to find a show sharing their family's history, airing all their dirty laundry and publicising moments they would rather forget, but for the royal family, this is the norm.
Most members of the royal family have never publicly commented on whether they have watched Netflix drama The Crown, let alone mentioned their opinions of it. But recently, Scottish politician Anas Sarwar revealed that Prince Charles briefly shared his opinion on the show during the state opening of Scottish Parliament last year.
According Sarwar, as reported by the Daily Mail, when Charles met with politicians in Edinburgh before the state opening, he introduced himself by saying, "Hello, nice to meet you all. I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Sarwar commented on the introduction, saying, "I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself." Perhaps realising what his passing comment may mean for publicity, he then told those around him, "I'm going to be in so much trouble for this!"
So, Charles' comment implies that he has at least seen parts of The Crown. Whether he has watched the whole of season three, the season when we are introduced to the fully grown Prince Charles, is unclear, but it is doubtful he was referencing seasons one and two where he is still portrayed as a child.
He is not the first royal to let it slip that they have watched the show. Princess Eugenie went as far to admit she is a fan, saying, "You feel very proud to watch it. I can't speak for everyone but that's how I felt when I watched it."
During their sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey, both Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) also admitted to having seen some of the show.
A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Earlier this year, Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Corwnwall, hosted Emerald Fennell, who portrayed Camilla in The Crown, at an event at Clarence House. Ahead of the third season, Camilla's nephew Ben let slip that his aunt watches the show, so it is not out of the question that the Prince and Duchess have binge watched the Netflix drama while tucking into the good biscuits.
"It’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter-ego is here to take over. So Emerald, be prepared!" Camilla joked in her speech at the event.
Still, the Duchess' comments on the show were kept to a minimum. When Fennell was asked if Camilla said anything about her performance when they met, the actress simply stated, "I’m going to be vey discreet. Loose lips sink ships.”
Related articles:
- Harry and Meghan to be ’shunted down the ladder’ as they face awkward situation with the Queen (opens in new tab)
- How the Queen brought Kate Middleton into the royal's inner circle (opens in new tab)
- Prince William’s powerful advice for Deborah James’ kids after losing his own mum Princess Diana (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton's plan to rebuild bridge between Prince William and Harry (opens in new tab)
- Prince Charles' secret holiday home loved by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince Charles launches a perfume that allows fans to smell like his private gardens
The 'Highgrove Bouquet' perfume pays tribute to Prince Charles' gardens at Highgrove
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
When does Bake off start 2022? Expected release date and where to watch it
It's nearly time for The Great British Bake Off to re-hit screens, here is everything you need to know about Bake Off 2022 - like when does Bake Off start?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles launches a perfume that allows fans to smell like his private gardens
The 'Highgrove Bouquet' perfume pays tribute to Prince Charles' gardens at Highgrove
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very unusual royal titles that are only used in some parts of the UK
The Queen gave these titles to Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in addition to their English duchy's
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles slammed in new HBO Princess Diana documentary over heartbreaking Prince Harry birth story
Prince Charles had an odd way of celebrating the birth of his child - one most fathers would never even dream of
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles' secret holiday home loved by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince Charles' secretive holiday property, frequented by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis, has been dubbed the ‘Cornish Caribbean’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles’ plan to bring Prince Harry back to the monarchy, according to royal expert
Prince Harry could return to the UK 'with or without Meghan'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles' shocking confession that left Diana devastated on their wedding day
Prince Charles' shocking confession on his and Princess Diana's wedding day is said to have left her heartbroken before they even tied the knot
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The time 'angry' Prince Charles almost 'quit' the Royal Family revealed
Prince Charles almost 'quit' the Royal Family in anger to work part time from Italy, it's been claimed.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Charles stepped in for the Queen and made a special nod to Kate and William's wedding
Prince Charles stepped in to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games and made a grand entrance
By Naomi Jamieson • Published